Exclusive: Here’s the lineup for Poorcastle 2019

This year’s Poorcastle will feature Jaxon Lee Swain, Peter Wesley, Twenty First Century Fox, Phourist & The Photons, ATOMO, The Cut Family Foundation, Lung, Typhoid Beach, Comforter, Barrel & Biscuit and many more.

Now in its seventh year, the nonprofit music festival will take place from July 5-7, and it will be in a new location: Breslin Park. Every previous Poorcastle has been held at Apocalypse Brew Works. The official schedule with vendors and official after parties will be announced Wednesday, May 1.

Check out the entire lineup below.