Record Review: Shark Sandwich — ‘Demos’

Messiness and chaos are used as tools on this three-song release from Shark Sandwich, recreating the adrenaline-pumping magic of a wild, small punk venue. The gritty, loud and unfiltered minute-and-a-half Riot Grrrl with burn-it-all-down guitar and compelling vocal melodies finds the right balance between catchy prowess and pedal-to-the-floor punch. Finding that crossroads — like bands like Babes In Toyland or New York Dolls have done before them — results in something with raw power and tons of character. The riff from “Attack From Mars” will burn into your brain, as will the majority of this short demo. Look forward to whatever comes next.

<a href="http://sharksandwich666.bandcamp.com/album/demos">Demos by Shark Sandwich</a>

Advertisement