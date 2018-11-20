Richard Ojeda launches 2020 presidential campaign at Louisville union hall

More than 150 people braved the rain and cold Monday night to watch West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda announce his candidacy for president of the United States at the Teamsters Local 783 union hall in Louisville.

Why Louisville?

“Louisville is the birthplace of Muhammad Ali. What better place to kick off a fight — a real fight — than the birthplace of America’s greatest fighter?” Ojeda told LEO, highlighting his “fighting” approach to politics.

Even by presidential campaign standards, Ojeda’s announcement comes early in the season, just days after his loss in a contentious U.S. congressional race in this year’s midterm elections to Carol Miller. President Trump won West Virginia’s Third Congressional District in 2016 by 49 points. But while Ojeda came up short, his 44 percent share of the vote marked the largest swing of 2016 Trump votes to a Democrat in a congressional election anywhere in the country.

Ojeda is staking his 2020 candidacy on his support for unions, opposition to corporate influence over politics and his ability to relate to working-class voters. He is tattooed and usually wears a tight-fitting T-shirt and camouflage pants, his hair cut into a military-style high and tight. Ojeda’s thick accent and raw, off-the-cuff speaking style is captivating, reflecting his service in the army.

But on Monday night, Louisville saw a more toned-down Ojeda. After a long series of warm-up speakers that included Nema Brewer, a leader in Kentucky’s public employee uprising, Ojeda took to the stage in a dark suit and tie, and he delivered a prepared speech. Ojeda’s conservative appearance almost seemed like a red herring as he outlined a decidedly progressive platform.

The crowd of union members, progressive activists and supporters from West Virginia cheered as Ojeda called on the United States to legalize cannabis and free from prison those serving time for “simple possession.” He criticized out “big energy” and “big pharma,” and called for action on the opioid epidemic, saying he’s the best candidate to confront a crisis that has taken thousands of lives, many in his home state. He called for lobbyists to wear body cameras so people can listen in on conversations between lobbyists and elected officials. He hinted at a plan to “create millions of new union jobs,” and offered a vigorous endorsement of “Medicare for All,” an issue quickly becoming a litmus test for 2020 Democratic contenders.

Though he traded in his signature camo pants for a suit and tie, Ojeda’s long military career remained front and center Monday night. Krystal Ball, founder of the People’s House Project and one-time congressional candidate, concluded her speech with a military metaphor: “Richard Ojeda and his army are gonna go all the way!” Ojeda closed his remarks with a refrain he’s used many times on the campaign trail in the past year, “Sappers clear the way. Airborne all the way!” — a reference to his service in the 20th Engineer Brigade of the US Army, a unit whose members are colloquially referred to as “Sappers.”

During Ojeda’s speech and those that preceded him, the crowd repeatedly broke out into chants of “oh-jeh-DUH!” After his brief remarks, Ojeda dove into the crowd and began posing for photos with the group quickly forming around him.

Louisville attorney Alexa Glibbery attended the rally with her husband, who is a local school teacher. She said she arrived at the event already familiar with Ojeda, but skeptical that he could appeal to a national audience. But after watching the rally, Glibbery said she felt that Ojeda’s approach “is the type of leadership Washington will need after four years of Trump.”

Ojeda’s announcement has prompted questions about this working-class, Army veteran’s prospects in a Democratic presidential field expected to be dominated by a handful of prominent political figures, including Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. “I’ve never been anything but an underdog my whole life,” Ojeda recently told MSNBC’s Morning Joe, dismissing concerns about his viability.

Further complicating things, Ojeda voted for Donald Trump in 2016, a vote he said he regrets. Ojeda maintained that his 2016 vote not only isn’t a vulnerability, but in fact makes him the ideal candidate to take on the president in 2020.

“I can relate to the people,” Ojeda told LEO, citing his ability to connect with so-called “Trump voters” as something that sets him apart from the rest of the prospective field of candidates. “Very few candidates will understand what life is like for the person the ground. For the union worker out there who has to fight for everything that they’ve got.”

When asked how he’ll break through in what is expected to be a crowded field, Ojeda took a swipe at his possible future opponents. “I spent years defending this nation,” he told LEO. “Who else who will throw their hat in the ring has ever walked in my shoes? I’m not the typical millionaire [candidate].”

For decades, some union members and other working-class voters have trended Republican. To Ojeda, this is a symptom of a broader problem in the Democratic Party, and an example of why the party needs to stop running candidates from wealthy, privileged backgrounds. But in a party whose 2018 congressional slate had more women and people of color than ever before, Ojeda will have to make the case to the liberal base of his party that a white, male, military veteran from a coal state is the right person to carry the banner of a party whose most recent standard-bearers were Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

State Rep.-elect Charles Booker, a Democrat who overwhelmingly won his West End district earlier this month, was one of at least four members of the Kentucky General Assembly in attendance Monday night. Booker spoke to LEO after the rally, offering his take on Ojeda’s candidacy. “It’s critical that anyone looking to run in 2020 be someone who will stand up to corruption and take on all those interests that drown out the little guy,” Booker said, reflecting on Ojeda’s call for greater transparency in government. Though Booker remains neutral in the presidential contest, he said he’s encouraged to see a candidate who talks about giving a voice to the voiceless. “Anyone who can genuinely speak to the needs of folks who are marginalized, anyone who can speak to that and be about those issues has a shot.”

Journalists, activists and academics have extensively debated the possible explanations for Trump’s 2016 victory, with many in the Democratic Party puzzling over the party’s loss of support from working-class voters. If the pundits are right, and Trump won in part because voters wanted someone who they believe will fight for them, then perhaps Democrats should pay attention to Richard Ojeda, the scrappy underdog from West Virginia.