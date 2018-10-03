The 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners

Haters sometimes poo-poo LEO’s Readers’ Choice awards as a “popularity contest.”
Yeah?
It is, geniuses.
If the body politic says they like such-and-such brewery or so-and-so’s band or even LEO, then that is what the majority likes. This is why it is called the Readers’ Choice Awards.
Now, one might ask whether the most popular choice reflects the best Louisville has to offer?
Isn’t that how it works on Netflix?(Never watch something below a 7.5.)
So, then, yes. Yes, the most popular is the best of Louisville.
What complicates matters is when people don’t follow directions for voting. For instance, Insider Louisville would have gotten third place for Best Local Blog, but we know how those folks there get crabby when Insider is called a blog (you owe us one, IL).
Anyway, enough of our blathering…
And…. the winners are! Also, don’t forget to check out the Readers’ Choice Awards party Thursday at Odeon.
A&E
Best Art Gallery (That Is Not A Museum)
1. Tim Faulkner Gallery
2. Revelry Boutique Gallery
3. M.a.d.s. Gallery
Best Local Album
1. Daddy By Grlwood
2. The Other Shore By Murder By Death
3. Golden Age By Houndmouth
Best Local Song
1. ‘Sundown’ By Jack Harlow
2. ‘Bisexual’ By Grlwood
3. ‘Demons’ By Carly Johnson
Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music
1. Grlwood
2. Murder By Death
3. My Morning Jacket
Best Cover Band
1. Juice Box Heroes
2. Cover Me Badd
3. Louisville Crashers
Best Local Comedian
1. Tom Mabe
2. Mandee Mckelvey
3. Justin Tabb
Best Place To See Comedy
1. The Caravan Comedy Club
2. Kaiju
3. The Bard’s Town
Best Drag Queen
1. Hurricane Summers
2. Jade Jolie
3. Stevie Dicks
Best Festival
1. Forecastle Festival
2. Kentucky Derby Festival
3. Bourbon & Beyond
Best Jukebox
1. Magnolia Bar
2. Nachbar
3. Waffle House
Best Karaoke Bar
1. Akiko’s
2. T. Eddie’s
3. Patrick’s
Best Live Music Venue
1. The Louisville Palace
2. Headliners Music Hall
3. Mercury Ballroom
Best Live Theater Venue
1. Actors Theatre
2. The Louisville Palace
3. The Kentucky Center
Best Improv Troupe
1. Louisville Improvisers
2. Damaged Goods
3. Project Improv
Best Movie Theater
1. Baxter Avenue
2. Xscape
3. Tinseltown
Best Museum (That Is Not A Gallery)
1. Speed Art Museum
2. 21C Museum Hotel
3. Frazier History Museum
Best Outdoor Art Show
1. St. James Court Art Show
2. Cherokee Triangle Art Fair
3. Louisville Unfair
Best Performing Arts Group
1. Kentucky Shakespeare
2. Louisville Ballet
3. Cirquelouis
Best Theater Production
1. ‘Dracula’ Actors
2. ‘Victor Victoria’ Pandora Productions
3. ‘Hairspray’ Centerstage
Best Visual Artist
1. Antonio Pantoja
2. Tie: John Brooks
Marc Murphy
3. John King
Attractions
Best Place For An Event/Party
1. Mellwood A&E Center
2. Copper & Kings
3. Ice House
Best Place For Free Entertainment
1. Louisville Waterfront Park
2. Central Park
3. Jeffersonville Riverstage
Best Neighborhood
1. The Highlands
2. Germantown
3. Crescent Hill
Best Place To Take Your Dog
1. Cherokee Park
2. The Parklands Of Floyds Fork
3. Seneca Park
Best Parade
1. St. Patrick’s Day
2. Pride
3. Ky Derby Festival
Best Park
1. Cherokee Park
2. The Parklands Of Floyds Fork
3. Iroquois
Best Place To Take Kids In The Summer
1. The Louisville Zoo
2. Kentucky Kingdom
3. The Parklands At Floyds Fork Park
Best Place To Swim
1. Lakeside
2. Ymca (Calypso Cove)
3. Turners Club
Retail
Best Adult/Erotic Store
1. Cirilla’s
2. Adam & Eve
3. Love Boutique
Best Antique Store
1. Joe Ley Antiques
2. Crazy Daisy
3. Mellwood Antiques And Interiors
Best Bicycle Shop
1. Parkside Bikes
2. Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling
3. Middletown Cycling & Fitness
Best Chocolate/ Candy Shop
1. Cellar Door
2. Muth’s
3. Schimpff’s Confectionery
Best Car Dealer
1. Bachman Auto Group
2. Oxmoor Auto Group
3. Carmax
Best Clothing Boutique
1. Dot Fox Clothing Culture
2. General Eccentric
3. Dress & Dwell
Best Comic Book Shop
1. The Great Escape
2. Destination
3. Heroes Comics & Gaming
Best Consignment Shop
1. Sassy Fox
2. Margaret’s
3. Fat Rabbit
Best Farmers Market
1. Douglass Loop Farmers Market
2. St Matthews Beargrass Christian Church
3. New Albany Farmers Market
Best Flea Market
1. The Flea Off Market
2. Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market
3. Awesome Flea Market
Best Instrument Shop
1. Doo-Wop Shop
2. Guitar Emporium
3. Mom’s Music
Best Jewelry Store
1. Shane Company
2. Davis Jewelers
3. Genesis Diamonds
Best Liquor Store
1. Old Town Liquors
2. Total Wine & More
3. Liquor Barn
Best Store For Bourbon
1. Old Town Liquors
2. Liquor Barn
3. Westport Whiskey & Wine
Best Local Bookstore
1. Carmichael’s
2. Half Price Books
3. Barnes And Noble
Best Local Hardware Store
1. Keith’s
2. Oscar’s
3. Brownsboro Hardware & Paint
Best Local Health Food Store
1. Rainbow Blossom
2. Whole Foods
3. Fresh Thyme Market
Best Local Record Store
1. Guestroom Records
2. Better Days Records
3. Matt Anthony’s Record Shop
Best Local Wine Shop
1. Westport Whiskey & Wine
2. Old Town Liquors
3. The Wine Rack
Best New Store/Business
1. Party Princess Productions
2. Adam Waldner, State Farm
3. Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
Best Outdoor Sporting Goods Store
1. Quest Outdoors
2. Dick’s Sporting Goods
3. Academy Sports & Outdoor
Best Pet Shop
1. Feeders Supply
2. Sandy’s
3. Barkstown
Best Head Shop
1. Electric Ladyland
2. Natural Mystic
3. Puff Puff Pass
Best Tobacco Store
1. Cox’s Smokers Outlet
2. Liquor Barn
3. J Shepherd
Best Vintage Clothing Store
1. Nitty Gritty
2. Acorn
3. Vintage Banana
Best Place To Buy A Unique Gift
1. Work The Metal
2. Revelry Boutique Gallery
3. Regalo
Services
Best Advertising Agency
1. Mightily
2. Doe Anderson
3. Scoppechio
Best Apartment Complex
1. Main & Clay
2. Germantown Mill Lofts
3. Whiskey Row Lofts
Best Barbershop
1. Derby City Chop Shop
2. Underground Classic Cuts
3. Beards & Beers
Best Local Bank
1. Republic Bank
2. Stock Yards Bank
3. Pnc
Best Caterer
1. Wiltshire Pantry
2. Masterson’s
3. Ladyfingers
Best Credit Union
1. Park Community
2. L&N
3. Commonwealth Credit Union
Best Furniture Store
1. Furniture Dudes
2. Schmitt Furniture
3. Ashley Furniture
Best Dry Cleaner
1. Highland Cleaners
2. Nu Yale Cleaners
3. Holiday Cleaners & Laundry
Best Grocery Store
1. Kroger
2. Trader Joe’s
3. Lucky’s Market
Best Gym/Fitness Club
1. Ymca
2. Planet Fitness
3. Louisville Athletic Club
Best Hair Salon
1. Southern Comforts Salon & Spa
2. Z Salon & Spa
3. Under The Dryer
Best Hotel
1. Omni
2. 21C
3. Seelbach
Best Lawyer
1. Daryl Isaacs
2. Nick Neumann
3. Scott Justice
Best Local Pet Grooming
1. The Pet Station Salon & Boutique
2. See Spot
3. Pretty Paws
Best Mechanic
1. Tachyon Performance
2. Dallas Roberts, Lexus Of Louisville
3. Gates Automotive
Best Pr Firm
1. Design Web
2. Lemonade Pr
3. Estes Pr
Best Skateshop
1. Home Skate Shop
2. Tiny Skate Shop
3. Rio Skateboards
Best Tattoo Studio
1. Tattoo Charlie’s
2. Five Star
3. Mama Tried
Best Yoga Studio
1. Bend & Zen Yoga
2. 502 Power Yoga
3. Yoga On Baxter
Best Roofer
1. Hkc Roofing
2. Highland Roofing
3. Tie- Bone Dry Roofing And Allen Roofing
Best Plumber
1. B.C. Plumbing
2. Tom Drexler Plumbing
3. Dauenhauer Plumbing
Best Vet Clinic
1. Vc Farleigh Animal Hospital
2. Shively Animal Clinic
3. Lyndon Animal Clinic
Food & Dining
Best Appetizers
1. Bristol Bar & Grille
2. Louvino
3. Recbar
Best Bakery
1. Nord’s
2. Blue Dog
3. Plehn’s
Best Bbq
1. Feast
2. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & Bbq
3. Mark’s Feed Store
Best Breakfast
1. Wild Eggs
2. Highland Morning
3. Con Huevos
Best Boozy Brunch
1. Le Moo
2. Wild Eggs
3. Louvino
Best Burger
1. Grind Burger Kitchen
2. Mussel & Burger Bar
3. Holy Grale
Best Burrito
1. El Mundo
2. El Nopal
3. La Bamba
Best Chef
1. Edward Lee
2. John Varanese
3. Anthony Lamas
Best Chili
1. Skyline
2. Check’s Cafe
3. Silver Dollar
Best Chinese Restaurant
1. Oriental House
2. August Moon
3. The Joy Luck
Best Coffee Shop
1. Heine Brothers
2. Quills
3. Sunergos
Best Cuban Restaurant
1. Havana Rumba
2. Mojito Tapas
3. Havana Blue
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
1. Stevens And Stevens
2. Morris’ Deli
3. Frank’s Meats & Produce
Best Delivery
1. New Wave Burritos
2. Jimmy John’s
3. Panera Bread
Best Fine Dining
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
3. Seviche
Best Fish Sandwich
1. Mike Linnig’s
2. The Fish House
3. The Fishery
Best Fried Chicken
1. Royals Hot Chicken
2. Joella’s
3. The Eagle
Best Food Truck/Cart
1. Traveling Kitchen
2. V-Grits Food Co.
3. Mayan Cafe
Best Hot Dog
1. Red Top Hotdogs
2. Lonnie’s
3. Dairy Kastle
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
1. Comfy Cow
2. Louisville Cream
3. Graeter’s
Best Indian Restaurant
1. Shalimar Indian Restaurant
2. Kashmir Indian Restaurant
3. Dakshin
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Come Back Inn
2. Volare
3. Pizza Lupo
Best Kids’ Restaurant
1. Recbar
2. Noosh Nosh
3. Ww Cousins
Best Korean Restaurant
1. Charim
2. Lee’s
3. Sarang
Best Late-Night Bite
1. White Castle
2. The Back Door
3. New Wave Burritos
Best Latin Restaurant
1. Seviche
2. Mayan Cafe
3. Havana Rumba
Best Lunch Bargain
1. Frank’s Meats & Produce
2. Butchertown Pizza Hall
3. Dragon King’s Daughter
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Nopal
2. El Mundo
3. El Taco Luchador
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. Safier
2. Shiraz
3. Grape Leaf
Best New Restaurant
1. Couvillon
2. Pizza Lupo
3. Naive
Best Outdoor Dining
1. Captain’s Quarters
2. River House
3. Decca
Best Patio For Pets
1. The Hub Louisville
2. Garage Bar
3. Couvillon
Best Pizza
1. The Post
2. Wick’s Pizza
3. Butchertown Pizza Hall
Best Place For A Romantic Dinner
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Volare
3. Varanese
Best Ramen
1. Mirin
2. Lydia House
3. Chik’n & Mi
Best Raw Bar (That Is Not Sushi)
1. River House
2. Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar
3. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Best Restaurant To Take A Large Party
1. Recbar
2. River House
3. Captain’s Quarters
Best Restaurant: Butchertown
1. Butchertown Grocery
2. Butchertown Pizza Hall
3. Pizza Lupo
Best Restaurant: Downtown
1. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
2. Proof
3. Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar
Best Restaurant: East Louisville
1. Village Anchor
2. Louvino
3. Mojitos
Best Restaurant: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
1. Eiderdown
2. The Post
3. Check’s Cafe
Best Restaurant: Clifton/Crescent Hill
1. Irish Rover
2. El Mundo
3. Silver Dollar
Best Restaurant: Highlands
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Seviche
3. Dragon King’s Daughter
Best Restaurant: Nulu
1. Mayan Cafe
2. Feast
3. Decca
Best Restaurant: South Louisville
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Mike Linnig’s
3. Rubbie’s
Best Restaurant: St. Matthews
1. Simply Thai
2. El Taco Luchador
3. Havana Rumba
Best Restaurant: West Louisville
1. The Table
2. Indi’s Chicken
3. Rooftop Grill
Best Salad
1. Green District Salads
2. Vinaigrette
3. Panera Bread
Best Steakhouse
1. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
2. Pat’s Steakhouse
3. Ruth’S Chris Steakhouse
Best Sushi
1. Sapporo Japanese Restaurant
2. Dragon King’s Daughter
3. Oishii
Best Taco
1. El Taco Luchador
2. Migo
3. Mexa Steak Tacos
Best Take Out
1. Yang Kee Noodle
2. Double Dragon
3. Simply Thai
Best Thai Restaurant
1. Simply Thai
2. Time For Thai
3. La Que
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
1. Morel’s
2. Roots Heart & Soy
3. Half Peach Bakery
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Nam Nam Cafe
3. Pho Ba Luu
Best Wings
1. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & Bbq
2. The Back Door
3. Rooster’s
Drinks
Best Bartender
1. Kenny Andreozzi, Commonwealth Tap
2. Kelsey Hoffman, Rye
3. Eron Plevan, Copper & King’s
Best Bar: Butchertown
1. Lola, At Butchertown Grocery
2. The Butchertown Social
3. Odeon
Best Bar: Downtown
1. Meta
2. Hell Or Highwater
3. Proof On Main
Best Bar: East Louisville
1. Commonwealth Tap
2. Recbar
3. Drake’s
Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
1. Nach Bar
2. The Pearl Of Germantown
3. Check’s Cafe
Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill
1. Hilltop Tavern
2. Silver Dollar
3. Mellwood Tavern
Best Bar: Highlands
1. The Back Door
2. Holy Grale
3. Big Bar
Best Bar: Nulu
1. Garage Bar
2. Taj
3. Galaxie
Best Bar: South Louisville
1. Peppermint Lounge
2. Rubbies
3. Stooges Bar & Grill
Best Bar: St. Matthews
1. Gerstle’s
2. Tin Roof
3. Drake’s
Best Bar: West Louisville
1. Legends
2. Cole’s Place
3. Joes Palm Room
Best Hotel Bar
1. 21C
2. Omni
3. The Brown Hotel
Best Beer List
1. Hopcat
2. Sergio’s World Of Beer
3. Holy Grail
Best Bourbon List
1. Silver Dollar
2. Bourbon’s Bistro
3. Commonwealth Tap
Best Local Brewery
1. Against The Grain
2. Gravely Brewery
3. Mile Wide Beer Co.
Best Cocktail
1. Copper & Kings
2. Meta
3. Mr. Lee’s
Best Guacamole
1. Guaca Mole
2. El Mundo
3. Havana Rumba
Best Local Distillery
1. Copper & Kings
2. Angel’s Envy
3. Evan Williams
Best Dive Bar
1. The Back Door
2. Nachbar
3. The Pearl Of Germantown
Best Wine List
1. Louvino
2. Nouvelle
3. Commonwealth Tap
Best Margarita
1. El Mundo
2. Galaxie Bar
3. Havana Rumba
Nightlife
Best Bar
1. Recbar
2. Commonwealth Tap
3. Play
Best Club Dj
1. Glittertitz
2. Sam Sneed
3. Sleepy T
Best Gay Bar/Club
1. Play
2. Nowhere Bar
3. Big Bar
Best Happy Hour
1. Dragon King’s Daughter
2. Commonwealth Tap
3. Big Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub
1. Commonwealth Tap
2. Nachbar
3. Hilltop Tavern
Best New Bar/Club
1. Odeon
2. Barbarella’s
3. Alex&Nder At Copper & Kings
Best Place To Dance
1. Play
2. Nowhere Bar
3. Barbarella’s
Best Place To Find A Date
1. Play Louisville
2. Nowhere Bar
3. Levee At The River House
Best Place To Shoot Pool
1. The Back Door
2. Diamond Pub & Billiards
3. Barret Bar
Best Strip Club
1. Pt’s Showclub
2. Trixie’s
3. Win, Place & Show Bar (Formerly Deja Vu)
Media
Best Local Blog
1. Card Chronicle
2. Never Nervous
3. Lou What Wear
Best Local Writer
1. Mike Rutherford
2. Sara Havens
3. Eric Crawford
Best Local Publication
1. Leo Weekly
2. Insider Louisville
3. Louisville Magazine
Best Podcast
1. Crazy Zen Life
2. Strange Fruit
3. Speakin’ Easy With Will & Tuck
Best Local Radio Personality
1. Terry Meiners
2. Laura Shine
3. Laura Hardy (Regular Laura)
Best Local Radio Station
1. Wfpk
2. Wfpl
3. Wdjx
Best Local Tv Personality
1. Dawne Gee
2. Candyce Clifft
3. Terry Meiners/Marc Weinberg Tie
Best Local Tv Station
1. Wave3
2. Wdrb
3. Whas11
Best Local Website
1. Insider Louisville
2. Do502
3. Card Chronicle
Best Place To Pick Up A Leo Weekly
1. Heine Brothers’ Coffee
2. Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets
3. Liquor Barn
Best Twitter Feed
1. Liquor Barn
2. Louisville Humor
3. Card Chronicle
Other
Best Community Role Model
1. Dawne Gee
2. Mayor Greg Fischer
3. U.s. Rep. John Yarmuth
Best Place You Wish Had Never Gone Out Of Business
1. Ear X-Tacy
2. Lynn’s Paradise Cafe
3. Wild And Woolly Video
Best Place To Worship
1. Southeast Christian Church
2. Sojourn Church
3. Northeast Christian Church
Best Thing That’s Happened This Year
1. Papa John Schnatter Run Out Of Town
2. Rick Pitino Run Out Of Town
3. Tie: Justify Wins Triple Crown
New Louisville City Fc Stadium
Best Local Athlete
1. Lamar Jackson
2. Justin Thomas
3. Muhammad Ali
Best Entrepreneur
1. Junior Bridgeman
2. Joey Wagner
3. Ryan Rogers
