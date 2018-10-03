The 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners

Haters sometimes poo-poo LEO’s Readers’ Choice awards as a “popularity contest.”

Yeah?

It is, geniuses.

If the body politic says they like such-and-such brewery or so-and-so’s band or even LEO, then that is what the majority likes. This is why it is called the Readers’ Choice Awards.

Now, one might ask whether the most popular choice reflects the best Louisville has to offer?

Isn’t that how it works on Netflix?(Never watch something below a 7.5.)

So, then, yes. Yes, the most popular is the best of Louisville.

What complicates matters is when people don’t follow directions for voting. For instance, Insider Louisville would have gotten third place for Best Local Blog, but we know how those folks there get crabby when Insider is called a blog (you owe us one, IL).

Anyway, enough of our blathering…

And…. the winners are! Also, don’t forget to check out the Readers’ Choice Awards party Thursday at Odeon.

A&E

Best Art Gallery (That Is Not A Museum)

1. Tim Faulkner Gallery

2. Revelry Boutique Gallery

3. M.a.d.s. Gallery

Best Local Album

1. Daddy By Grlwood

2. The Other Shore By Murder By Death

3. Golden Age By Houndmouth

Best Local Song

1. ‘Sundown’ By Jack Harlow

2. ‘Bisexual’ By Grlwood

3. ‘Demons’ By Carly Johnson

Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music

1. Grlwood

2. Murder By Death

3. My Morning Jacket

Best Cover Band

1. Juice Box Heroes

2. Cover Me Badd

3. Louisville Crashers

Best Local Comedian

1. Tom Mabe

2. Mandee Mckelvey

3. Justin Tabb

Best Place To See Comedy

1. The Caravan Comedy Club

2. Kaiju

3. The Bard’s Town

Best Drag Queen

1. Hurricane Summers

2. Jade Jolie

3. Stevie Dicks

Best Festival

1. Forecastle Festival

2. Kentucky Derby Festival

3. Bourbon & Beyond

Best Jukebox

1. Magnolia Bar

2. Nachbar

3. Waffle House

Best Karaoke Bar

1. Akiko’s

2. T. Eddie’s

3. Patrick’s

Best Live Music Venue

1. The Louisville Palace

2. Headliners Music Hall

3. Mercury Ballroom

Best Live Theater Venue

1. Actors Theatre

2. The Louisville Palace

3. The Kentucky Center

Best Improv Troupe

1. Louisville Improvisers

2. Damaged Goods

3. Project Improv

Best Movie Theater

1. Baxter Avenue

2. Xscape

3. Tinseltown

Best Museum (That Is Not A Gallery)

1. Speed Art Museum

2. 21C Museum Hotel

3. Frazier History Museum

Best Outdoor Art Show

1. St. James Court Art Show

2. Cherokee Triangle Art Fair

3. Louisville Unfair

Best Performing Arts Group

1. Kentucky Shakespeare

2. Louisville Ballet

3. Cirquelouis

Best Theater Production

1. ‘Dracula’ Actors

2. ‘Victor Victoria’ Pandora Productions

3. ‘Hairspray’ Centerstage

Best Visual Artist

1. Antonio Pantoja

2. Tie: John Brooks

Marc Murphy

3. John King

Attractions



Best Place For An Event/Party

1. Mellwood A&E Center

2. Copper & Kings

3. Ice House

Best Place For Free Entertainment

1. Louisville Waterfront Park

2. Central Park

3. Jeffersonville Riverstage

Best Neighborhood

1. The Highlands

2. Germantown

3. Crescent Hill

Best Place To Take Your Dog

1. Cherokee Park

2. The Parklands Of Floyds Fork

3. Seneca Park

Best Parade

1. St. Patrick’s Day

2. Pride

3. Ky Derby Festival

Best Park

1. Cherokee Park

2. The Parklands Of Floyds Fork

3. Iroquois

Best Place To Take Kids In The Summer

1. The Louisville Zoo

2. Kentucky Kingdom

3. The Parklands At Floyds Fork Park

Best Place To Swim

1. Lakeside

2. Ymca (Calypso Cove)

3. Turners Club

Retail



Best Adult/Erotic Store

1. Cirilla’s

2. Adam & Eve

3. Love Boutique

Best Antique Store

1. Joe Ley Antiques

2. Crazy Daisy

3. Mellwood Antiques And Interiors

Best Bicycle Shop

1. Parkside Bikes

2. Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling

3. Middletown Cycling & Fitness

Best Chocolate/ Candy Shop

1. Cellar Door

2. Muth’s

3. Schimpff’s Confectionery

Best Car Dealer

1. Bachman Auto Group

2. Oxmoor Auto Group

3. Carmax

Best Clothing Boutique

1. Dot Fox Clothing Culture

2. General Eccentric

3. Dress & Dwell

Best Comic Book Shop

1. The Great Escape

2. Destination

3. Heroes Comics & Gaming

Best Consignment Shop

1. Sassy Fox

2. Margaret’s

3. Fat Rabbit

Best Farmers Market

1. Douglass Loop Farmers Market

2. St Matthews Beargrass Christian Church

3. New Albany Farmers Market

Best Flea Market

1. The Flea Off Market

2. Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market

3. Awesome Flea Market

Best Instrument Shop

1. Doo-Wop Shop

2. Guitar Emporium

3. Mom’s Music

Best Jewelry Store

1. Shane Company

2. Davis Jewelers

3. Genesis Diamonds

Best Liquor Store

1. Old Town Liquors

2. Total Wine & More

3. Liquor Barn

Best Store For Bourbon

1. Old Town Liquors

2. Liquor Barn

3. Westport Whiskey & Wine

Best Local Bookstore

1. Carmichael’s

2. Half Price Books

3. Barnes And Noble

Best Local Hardware Store

1. Keith’s

2. Oscar’s

3. Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

Best Local Health Food Store

1. Rainbow Blossom

2. Whole Foods

3. Fresh Thyme Market

Best Local Record Store

1. Guestroom Records

2. Better Days Records

3. Matt Anthony’s Record Shop

Best Local Wine Shop

1. Westport Whiskey & Wine

2. Old Town Liquors

3. The Wine Rack

Best New Store/Business

1. Party Princess Productions

2. Adam Waldner, State Farm

3. Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

Best Outdoor Sporting Goods Store

1. Quest Outdoors

2. Dick’s Sporting Goods

3. Academy Sports & Outdoor

Best Pet Shop

1. Feeders Supply

2. Sandy’s

3. Barkstown

Best Head Shop

1. Electric Ladyland

2. Natural Mystic

3. Puff Puff Pass

Best Tobacco Store

1. Cox’s Smokers Outlet

2. Liquor Barn

3. J Shepherd

Best Vintage Clothing Store

1. Nitty Gritty

2. Acorn

3. Vintage Banana

Best Place To Buy A Unique Gift

1. Work The Metal

2. Revelry Boutique Gallery

3. Regalo

Services



Best Advertising Agency

1. Mightily

2. Doe Anderson

3. Scoppechio

Best Apartment Complex

1. Main & Clay

2. Germantown Mill Lofts

3. Whiskey Row Lofts

Best Barbershop

1. Derby City Chop Shop

2. Underground Classic Cuts

3. Beards & Beers

Best Local Bank

1. Republic Bank

2. Stock Yards Bank

3. Pnc

Best Caterer

1. Wiltshire Pantry

2. Masterson’s

3. Ladyfingers

Best Credit Union

1. Park Community

2. L&N

3. Commonwealth Credit Union

Best Furniture Store

1. Furniture Dudes

2. Schmitt Furniture

3. Ashley Furniture

Best Dry Cleaner

1. Highland Cleaners

2. Nu Yale Cleaners

3. Holiday Cleaners & Laundry

Best Grocery Store

1. Kroger

2. Trader Joe’s

3. Lucky’s Market

Best Gym/Fitness Club

1. Ymca

2. Planet Fitness

3. Louisville Athletic Club

Best Hair Salon

1. Southern Comforts Salon & Spa

2. Z Salon & Spa

3. Under The Dryer

Best Hotel

1. Omni

2. 21C

3. Seelbach

Best Lawyer

1. Daryl Isaacs

2. Nick Neumann

3. Scott Justice

Best Local Pet Grooming

1. The Pet Station Salon & Boutique

2. See Spot

3. Pretty Paws

Best Mechanic

1. Tachyon Performance

2. Dallas Roberts, Lexus Of Louisville

3. Gates Automotive

Best Pr Firm

1. Design Web

2. Lemonade Pr

3. Estes Pr

Best Skateshop

1. Home Skate Shop

2. Tiny Skate Shop

3. Rio Skateboards

Best Tattoo Studio

1. Tattoo Charlie’s

2. Five Star

3. Mama Tried

Best Yoga Studio

1. Bend & Zen Yoga

2. 502 Power Yoga

3. Yoga On Baxter

Best Roofer

1. Hkc Roofing

2. Highland Roofing

3. Tie- Bone Dry Roofing And Allen Roofing

Best Plumber

1. B.C. Plumbing

2. Tom Drexler Plumbing

3. Dauenhauer Plumbing

Best Vet Clinic

1. Vc Farleigh Animal Hospital

2. Shively Animal Clinic

3. Lyndon Animal Clinic

Food & Dining



Best Appetizers

1. Bristol Bar & Grille

2. Louvino

3. Recbar

Best Bakery

1. Nord’s

2. Blue Dog

3. Plehn’s

Best Bbq

1. Feast

2. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & Bbq

3. Mark’s Feed Store

Best Breakfast

1. Wild Eggs

2. Highland Morning

3. Con Huevos

Best Boozy Brunch

1. Le Moo

2. Wild Eggs

3. Louvino

Best Burger

1. Grind Burger Kitchen

2. Mussel & Burger Bar

3. Holy Grale

Best Burrito

1. El Mundo

2. El Nopal

3. La Bamba

Best Chef

1. Edward Lee

2. John Varanese

3. Anthony Lamas

Best Chili

1. Skyline

2. Check’s Cafe

3. Silver Dollar

Best Chinese Restaurant

1. Oriental House

2. August Moon

3. The Joy Luck

Best Coffee Shop

1. Heine Brothers

2. Quills

3. Sunergos

Best Cuban Restaurant

1. Havana Rumba

2. Mojito Tapas

3. Havana Blue

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

1. Stevens And Stevens

2. Morris’ Deli

3. Frank’s Meats & Produce

Best Delivery

1. New Wave Burritos

2. Jimmy John’s

3. Panera Bread

Best Fine Dining

1. Jack Fry’s

2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

3. Seviche

Best Fish Sandwich

1. Mike Linnig’s

2. The Fish House

3. The Fishery

Best Fried Chicken

1. Royals Hot Chicken

2. Joella’s

3. The Eagle

Best Food Truck/Cart

1. Traveling Kitchen

2. V-Grits Food Co.

3. Mayan Cafe

Best Hot Dog

1. Red Top Hotdogs

2. Lonnie’s

3. Dairy Kastle

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

1. Comfy Cow

2. Louisville Cream

3. Graeter’s

Best Indian Restaurant

1. Shalimar Indian Restaurant

2. Kashmir Indian Restaurant

3. Dakshin

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Come Back Inn

2. Volare

3. Pizza Lupo

Best Kids’ Restaurant

1. Recbar

2. Noosh Nosh

3. Ww Cousins

Best Korean Restaurant

1. Charim

2. Lee’s

3. Sarang

Best Late-Night Bite

1. White Castle

2. The Back Door

3. New Wave Burritos

Best Latin Restaurant

1. Seviche

2. Mayan Cafe

3. Havana Rumba

Best Lunch Bargain

1. Frank’s Meats & Produce

2. Butchertown Pizza Hall

3. Dragon King’s Daughter

Best Mexican Restaurant

1. El Nopal

2. El Mundo

3. El Taco Luchador

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

1. Safier

2. Shiraz

3. Grape Leaf

Best New Restaurant

1. Couvillon

2. Pizza Lupo

3. Naive

Best Outdoor Dining

1. Captain’s Quarters

2. River House

3. Decca

Best Patio For Pets

1. The Hub Louisville

2. Garage Bar

3. Couvillon

Best Pizza

1. The Post

2. Wick’s Pizza

3. Butchertown Pizza Hall

Best Place For A Romantic Dinner

1. Jack Fry’s

2. Volare

3. Varanese

Best Ramen

1. Mirin

2. Lydia House

3. Chik’n & Mi

Best Raw Bar (That Is Not Sushi)

1. River House

2. Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar

3. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Best Restaurant To Take A Large Party

1. Recbar

2. River House

3. Captain’s Quarters

Best Restaurant: Butchertown

1. Butchertown Grocery

2. Butchertown Pizza Hall

3. Pizza Lupo

Best Restaurant: Downtown

1. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

2. Proof

3. Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar

Best Restaurant: East Louisville

1. Village Anchor

2. Louvino

3. Mojitos

Best Restaurant: Germantown/Schnitzelburg

1. Eiderdown

2. The Post

3. Check’s Cafe

Best Restaurant: Clifton/Crescent Hill

1. Irish Rover

2. El Mundo

3. Silver Dollar

Best Restaurant: Highlands

1. Jack Fry’s

2. Seviche

3. Dragon King’s Daughter

Best Restaurant: Nulu

1. Mayan Cafe

2. Feast

3. Decca

Best Restaurant: South Louisville

1. Vietnam Kitchen

2. Mike Linnig’s

3. Rubbie’s

Best Restaurant: St. Matthews

1. Simply Thai

2. El Taco Luchador

3. Havana Rumba

Best Restaurant: West Louisville

1. The Table

2. Indi’s Chicken

3. Rooftop Grill

Best Salad

1. Green District Salads

2. Vinaigrette

3. Panera Bread

Best Steakhouse

1. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

2. Pat’s Steakhouse

3. Ruth’S Chris Steakhouse

Best Sushi

1. Sapporo Japanese Restaurant

2. Dragon King’s Daughter

3. Oishii

Best Taco

1. El Taco Luchador

2. Migo

3. Mexa Steak Tacos

Best Take Out

1. Yang Kee Noodle

2. Double Dragon

3. Simply Thai

Best Thai Restaurant

1. Simply Thai

2. Time For Thai

3. La Que

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

1. Morel’s

2. Roots Heart & Soy

3. Half Peach Bakery

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

1. Vietnam Kitchen

2. Nam Nam Cafe

3. Pho Ba Luu

Best Wings

1. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & Bbq

2. The Back Door

3. Rooster’s

Drinks



Best Bartender

1. Kenny Andreozzi, Commonwealth Tap

2. Kelsey Hoffman, Rye

3. Eron Plevan, Copper & King’s

Best Bar: Butchertown

1. Lola, At Butchertown Grocery

2. The Butchertown Social

3. Odeon

Best Bar: Downtown

1. Meta

2. Hell Or Highwater

3. Proof On Main

Best Bar: East Louisville

1. Commonwealth Tap

2. Recbar

3. Drake’s

Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg

1. Nach Bar

2. The Pearl Of Germantown

3. Check’s Cafe

Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill

1. Hilltop Tavern

2. Silver Dollar

3. Mellwood Tavern

Best Bar: Highlands

1. The Back Door

2. Holy Grale

3. Big Bar

Best Bar: Nulu

1. Garage Bar

2. Taj

3. Galaxie

Best Bar: South Louisville

1. Peppermint Lounge

2. Rubbies

3. Stooges Bar & Grill

Best Bar: St. Matthews

1. Gerstle’s

2. Tin Roof

3. Drake’s

Best Bar: West Louisville

1. Legends

2. Cole’s Place

3. Joes Palm Room

Best Hotel Bar

1. 21C

2. Omni

3. The Brown Hotel

Best Beer List

1. Hopcat

2. Sergio’s World Of Beer

3. Holy Grail

Best Bourbon List

1. Silver Dollar

2. Bourbon’s Bistro

3. Commonwealth Tap

Best Local Brewery

1. Against The Grain

2. Gravely Brewery

3. Mile Wide Beer Co.

Best Cocktail

1. Copper & Kings

2. Meta

3. Mr. Lee’s

Best Guacamole

1. Guaca Mole

2. El Mundo

3. Havana Rumba

Best Local Distillery

1. Copper & Kings

2. Angel’s Envy

3. Evan Williams

Best Dive Bar

1. The Back Door

2. Nachbar

3. The Pearl Of Germantown

Best Wine List

1. Louvino

2. Nouvelle

3. Commonwealth Tap

Best Margarita

1. El Mundo

2. Galaxie Bar

3. Havana Rumba

Nightlife



Best Bar

1. Recbar

2. Commonwealth Tap

3. Play

Best Club Dj

1. Glittertitz

2. Sam Sneed

3. Sleepy T

Best Gay Bar/Club

1. Play

2. Nowhere Bar

3. Big Bar

Best Happy Hour

1. Dragon King’s Daughter

2. Commonwealth Tap

3. Big Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub

1. Commonwealth Tap

2. Nachbar

3. Hilltop Tavern

Best New Bar/Club

1. Odeon

2. Barbarella’s

3. Alex&Nder At Copper & Kings

Best Place To Dance

1. Play

2. Nowhere Bar

3. Barbarella’s

Best Place To Find A Date

1. Play Louisville

2. Nowhere Bar

3. Levee At The River House

Best Place To Shoot Pool

1. The Back Door

2. Diamond Pub & Billiards

3. Barret Bar

Best Strip Club

1. Pt’s Showclub

2. Trixie’s

3. Win, Place & Show Bar (Formerly Deja Vu)

Media



Best Local Blog

1. Card Chronicle

2. Never Nervous

3. Lou What Wear

Best Local Writer

1. Mike Rutherford

2. Sara Havens

3. Eric Crawford

Best Local Publication

1. Leo Weekly

2. Insider Louisville

3. Louisville Magazine

Best Podcast

1. Crazy Zen Life

2. Strange Fruit

3. Speakin’ Easy With Will & Tuck

Best Local Radio Personality

1. Terry Meiners

2. Laura Shine

3. Laura Hardy (Regular Laura)

Best Local Radio Station

1. Wfpk

2. Wfpl

3. Wdjx

Best Local Tv Personality

1. Dawne Gee

2. Candyce Clifft

3. Terry Meiners/Marc Weinberg Tie

Best Local Tv Station

1. Wave3

2. Wdrb

3. Whas11

Best Local Website

1. Insider Louisville

2. Do502

3. Card Chronicle

Best Place To Pick Up A Leo Weekly

1. Heine Brothers’ Coffee

2. Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets

3. Liquor Barn

Best Twitter Feed

1. Liquor Barn

2. Louisville Humor

3. Card Chronicle

Other



Best Community Role Model

1. Dawne Gee

2. Mayor Greg Fischer

3. U.s. Rep. John Yarmuth

Best Place You Wish Had Never Gone Out Of Business

1. Ear X-Tacy

2. Lynn’s Paradise Cafe

3. Wild And Woolly Video

Best Place To Worship

1. Southeast Christian Church

2. Sojourn Church

3. Northeast Christian Church

Best Thing That’s Happened This Year

1. Papa John Schnatter Run Out Of Town

2. Rick Pitino Run Out Of Town

3. Tie: Justify Wins Triple Crown

New Louisville City Fc Stadium

Best Local Athlete

1. Lamar Jackson

2. Justin Thomas

3. Muhammad Ali

Best Entrepreneur

1. Junior Bridgeman

2. Joey Wagner

3. Ryan Rogers