Record Review: Shedding — ‘Wave to the Wind’

Shedding has always been about existing in a constant state of evolution. The project has remained largely the solo domain of Connor Bell, who has used Shedding as a platform to explore his multifaceted interests, which have materialized in the past through singer-songwriter fare, an indie band and found sounds. Currently using modular synthesis as his muse, Wave to the Wind underscores his core manifesto, a sonic landscape that shifts from track to track, growing and mutating throughout. Bell explores tiny sounds that flutter in and out of existence, an almost gaseous fluidity to the movements that expand the basic concept of composition in interesting ways. —Syd Bishop

<a href="http://obsoletestaircases.bandcamp.com/album/wave-to-the-wind">Wave to the Wind by Shedding</a>

