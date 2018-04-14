Carl Brown, longtime LEO columnist, has died

Carl Brown, who had written a longtime column The Plain Brown Rapper for LEO, has died.

“Carl Brown was one of a kind in thousands of ways,” said LEO Executive Editor Aaron Yarmuth, whose father, LEO’s founder, John Yarmuth, hired Brown to write his column. “His wit and brilliance seldom met an equal adversary. He was the living, breathing, writing embodiment of the Louisville Eccentric Observer: He was loved and hated, crass and caring… often at the same time. He was the eccentric in the Eccentric Observer. The man known as the ‘Plain Brown Rapper’ will forever be one of the indelible voices of LEO Weekly, and we are fortunate to call him a forefather. We’ll miss you Carl, but we know you’re in a better place now, harassing Mitch for the rest of time.”

Here is a 2015 reminiscence and excerpts from Brown’s memoir “Life in the Big House.”