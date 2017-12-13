LEO looks back at the best comic books of 2017

This year hasn’t been great in a lot of ways, but thankfully comics wasn’t one of them. Indie companies such as Fantagraphics and Dark Horse continue to get better and better, and new companies like Aftershock and Black Mask are quickly making their names heard. DC is capitalizing on the success of their Rebirth relaunch, and showing new possibilities of what superhero comics can be in 2017. The only publisher that seems to be taking steps backward is Marvel, remaining stagnant from too many big events and renumbering. Thankfully there were so many other great books this year, I didn’t really mind.

—Kyle Thompson, Great Escape Louisville

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters by Emil Ferris (Writer/Author) Kill Or Be Killed by Ed Brubaker (w) and Sean Phillips (a) Black Hammer by Jeff Lemire (w) and Dean Ormston (a) Mister Miracle by Tom King (w) and Mitch Gerads (a) Shade, The Changing Girl by Cecil Castellucci (w) and Marley Zarcone (a) Doom Patrol by Gerard Way (w) and Nick Derrington (a) The Flintstones by Mark Russel (w) and Steve Pugh (a) A.D. After Death by Scott Snyder (w) and Jeff Lemire (a) 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank by Matthew Rosenberg (w) and Tyler Boss (a) Batman by Tom King (w) and David Finch/Mikel Janin/and others (a) Nick Cave: Mercy On Me by Reinhard Kleist (w/a) Roughneck by Jeff Lemire (w/a) Body Music by Julie Maroh (w/a) Moon Knight by Jeff Lemire (w) and Greg Smallwood (a) Animosity by Margeurite Bennett (w) and Rafeal de Latorre (a)

When thinking about my favorite books of 2017, it was easy to come up with a long list. What wasn’t easy was cutting the list off at 15, and then trying to rank them in order. Aside from the obvious factors, such as how much I enjoyed the story or the art, I tried to think about how much enjoyment each book gave me. Which titles impacted me the most? Which ones did I have the most fun reading? Which books could I not stop coming back to? Did I really enjoy one single issue more than entire graphic novels? And while it might have been hard to put all my favorite books of the year in order, I think that’s a great problem to have, because it means there were so many amazing things for me to read.

—Meredith Harris, Great Escape Louisville