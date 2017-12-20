2017 New Years Eve Listings

We think we speak for everyone when we say: “Get lost 2017 — hello 2018!” If you want to celebrate the coming new year with a bang, check out one of these ball-dropping parties. These events have been condensed down to the essentials, so for more information check the venues’ Facebook pages and websites.

21c Museum Hotel Louisville

700 W. Main St. | $99 | 9 p.m.

Dress in your best pop star attire and enjoy a night of art, aerial acrobatics by Suspend acrobats and live music by Craig Pfunder, Mark Palgy and Fela Booty.

The 502 Bar and Bistro

10401 Meeting St. | No cover | 8 p.m.

There are three dinner seatings for this NYE dinner party with Chef Ming Pu — one at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. After you eat, dance the night away with DJ Bowers who starts at 11 p.m. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

350 W. Chestnut St. | $20 | 8 p.m.

Your ticket to this NYE party comes with one drink ticket and a complimentary Chandon toast at midnight with the balloon drop. There will also live performances by Josh Logan and DJ Alex Bell. Diners and hotel guest receive free admission.

Against the Grain Brewery

401 E. Main St. | $10 | 10 p.m.

Against the Grain is transforming its dining room into a dance floor for this jungle-themed party. Animal masks are encouraged, and everyone is welcome to dress up or down. Cover comes with a free High Life toast at midnight.

Amy Z’s

813 Lyndon Lane | No cover | 5 p.m.

Come celebrate ringing in the New Year at Amy Z’s in Lyndon with delicious food and awesome drink prices!

Art Sanctuary

1433 S. Shelby St. | $60-$100 | 8 p.m.

This event bills itself as “the most grown, sexy and classy event of the season!” If that sounds like your kind of gig, dress to the nines and prepare to dance the night away to the sounds of DJ Reggie Regg. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.

Belle of Louisville

401 W. River Road

$55-$73 | 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This is a two part NYE celebration. The first part is a dinner cruise that features a buffert and live music ($55 per person). And the second part is a dance cruise with live music, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight ($73 per person).

Brasserie Provence

150 N. Hurstbourne Parkway

$49-$79 | 5 p.m.

Put a French spin on your NYE dinner at Provence. The first seating begins at 5-6:30 p.m. and features a three-course menu. The second seating features a 5-course menu.

Bravo Dance Studio

2138 Old Shepherdsville Road | $15-$20

10 p.m.

Bravo Dance Studio is celebrating the coming new year with a kid friendly potluck. Instead of champagne there will be a bubbly cider toast at midnight. The studio will provide the meat, soft drinks and dessert, but guests are encouraged to bring a dish of their own. The cover is $15 for those who bring a dish, and $20 for those without.

Bristol Bar & Grille

700 W. Riverside Dr. | $180 | 8:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with international flavors at Wines from Around the World at The Bristol Bar and Grille in Jeffersonville. Master Sommelier Scott Harper paired six wines from countries like Argentina,Australia and France with a five-course meal prepared by Chef Richard Doering. The evening will begin at 8 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres paired and an Italian Brut. At 8:30 p.m., the courses will continue with dishes like house-smoked chicken, short ribs and a chocolate-nut gâteau dessert. The New Year’s Eve event including five-courses and six wines is $180 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.

Butchertown Grocery

1076 E. Washington St.

$108 | 9 p.m.

Tickets to this soiree include all you can eat food, a welcome cocktail, a champagne toast at midnight and live music provided by The Afrophysicists.

The Butchertown Social

1601 Story Ave. | No cover | 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party! “We don’t usually open our doors on a Sunday night but when we do, we throw a Masquerade party! Join us for a night where all that glitters, really IS gold. We will have a surprise guest DJ, shot and Champagne pairings, and special Champagne cocktails. Put your celebration clothes on, find yourself a glitzy mask and come help us welcome the New Year.”

Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille

5700 Captains Quarters Road

No cover | 5 p.m.

Dine and dance the night away on the riverside at this NYE party. You can choose between the buffet in the dining room or a starlit dinner cruise on the Princess. Then the Killer Lips will take the stage in the heated tent outside until the champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight.

Cuvée Wine Table

3598 Springhurst Blvd.

$180 per couple | 8 p.m.

Master Sommelier Scott Harper will lead a wine and food travelogue at this NYE dinner, featuring a five-course dinner from Chef Brandon Noe expertly paired with six wines.

Diamond Pub & Billiards (Highlands)

630 Barret Ave. | $10-$50 | 8 p.m.

This neon New Year’s Eve features a buffet, 16 pool tables, a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight and live music by Radiotronic, DJxNightmare, Gitsum, Trvpadiktz and BobAnonymous.

Equus and Jack’s Lounge

122 Sears Ave. | $75 | 6 p.m.

Chef Dean Corbett is serving a NYE menu that features four courses, including diver sea scallops with champagne and mushroom risotto and prime beef medallions with a poached rock lobster tail. Desserts include hef’s vanilla chiffon cake with strawberries and champagne buttercream. There will be two seatings for the night — one at 6 p.m. and one 8 p.m.

Flanagans Ale House

934 Baxter Ave. | $3 | 4 p.m.

Celebrate the New Year the Irish way with the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The event will begin two hours before the clocks in Dublin, Ireland ring in 2018. But before that, enjoy Irish music and Irish food.

The Foundry at Glassworks

815 W. Market St. | No cover | 10 p.m.

Join MJ Entertainment and the Dream Team for “The Black Experience: New Year’s Eve” bash. Expect live music provided by DJ’s Knitti, Znyce and Hype Kid Renegade.

Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Downtown

No cover | 8 p.m.

Music by From Paris. Times Square Ball Drop Single and VIP Packages available. For full details and tickets, visit NYE-LIVEcom/Louisville.

Galaxie bar

732 E. Market St. | $10 | 11 p.m.

If you are looking for something a little different this NYE, Galaxie Bar has you covered with its silent disco. Headphones will be provided and attendees will be treated to a shuffle of different jams by three battling DJs.

Galt House Hotel

140 N. Fourth St. | $125 | 8 p.m.

Join the Galt House Hotel for a James Bond-themed NYE party. Live music will be provided by the rock band Louisville Crashers. Costumes are encouraged.

The Gillespie

421 W. Market St.

$75 (Early Bird Special)-$100 | 8 p.m.

2018 New Year Masquerade Party: Start 2018 in style and grace with a New Year’s Eve celebration you’re bound to remember. You are cordially invited to the 9th Annual “New Years Eve Party” at The Gillespie. Brace yourself for an evening of intrigue and fantasy while wearing your favorite mask. All attendees are encouraged to wear masquerade mask. (none will be available at the door) Dress code: Cocktail Attire (Sportswear is prohibited). Live Entertainment provided by DJ Mikus & Kudmani, VIP Tables available Ticket Include: Live Entertainment, Champagne Toast at midnight, hors d’oeuvres from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Open Bar featuring Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia Vodka, red and white wines, Bud Light, & More!

Gravely Brewing Co.

514 Baxter Ave. | $18 | 9 p.m.

Celebrate Brew Year’s Eve at Gravely where you will find “beer, booze, balloons, bands and beats.” Tickets come with a free champagne toast at midnight and access to food provided by Mayan Street Food, photos by Magbooth, visuals by Andrew Rinehart, and live music by James Lindsey & Co Band, DJ Sam Sneed and Vane.

Headliners Music Hall

1386 Lexington Road | $20+ | 9 p.m.

91.9 WFPK Presents- The Player’s Ball: Salute to ‘70s Soul Cinema with house band Zach Longoria Project & special guest vocalists Sheryl Rouse, Carly Johnson, Otis Junior, Zach Longoria and Gina C.! Featuring WFPK DJs Woodrow on the Radio and Matt Anthony; Photo Booth; Balloon Drop at Midnight.

Jerry Green and Friends

2800 Breckenridge Lane | $130 | 7 p.m.

Even though this club is connected to the Breckenridge Inn, tickets do not include hotel accommodations. But tickets do come with hors d’oeuvres (served from 7-9 p.m.), party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and live music provided by Jerry Green and Friends.

Kaiju

1004 E. Oak St. | $5 | 9 p.m.

Come celebrate New Years eve with rockin’ performances from The Archaeas and The Kids Born Wrong followed by a late night dance party with ATOMIC[wave] and Space Doo Doo Pistols.

Louisville Palace

625 S. Fourth St. | $40+ | 8 p.m.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones with The War and Treaty (we will also be offering VIP and Travel Package experiences for our New Year’s Eve celebration). All packages include a ticket to the show, plus perks ranging from an invitation to a private reception including appetizers and a cash bar, to hotel accommodations at the Courtyard Downtown Louisville and exclusive merchandise gifts. For full package details, visit CID Entertainment. Produced by Production Simple + NS2.

Magnolia Bar

1398 S. 2nd St. | No cover | 9 p.m.

End 2017 properly with Tycoon$ of Teen, Cat Casual & The Ordinary Bones, GRLwood and The Delighters.

Mellwood Arts Center

1860 Mellwood Ave. | $80 | 9 p.m.

Your ticket to this event includes cocktails, late night food, a champagne toast at midnight and live music provided by Tony & The Tan Lines and DJ K-Dogg.

Meta

425 W. Chestnut St. | No cover | 9 p.m.

Meta will be hosting a Purple New Year’s Eve party with “a collection of Prince and Prince related bangers,” performed by DJ Paul LePree. A variety of sparkling options will be available, including a champagne toast at midnight.

Passalino’s

207 W. Market St. | $55 | 9 p.m.

The dress code for this party is Cocktail Attire (Sportswear prohibited). Live music provided by DJ Rewind. Hors d’oeuvres from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., and a champagne toast at midnight.

PLAY Louisville

1101 E. Washington St.

No cover | 8 p.m.

NYE with Favorite Playmates and special guest Shea Coulee from RuPaul’s Drag Race. New Years Eve Champagne Toast and Ball Drop Dance on the Best Dance Floor in Louisville with Sleep T.

Proof on Main

702 W. Main St. | $65-$78 | 5 p.m.

Chef Mike Wajda will be serving a four-course table d’hote menu this holiday with specials that include Pumpkin Miso Cod with buttered dashi, urfa spice, riesling greens and radish.

Red Herring

1757 Frankfort Ave. | $10 | 6 p.m.

Spend your New Year’s Eve at Louisville’s newest bar. Marvin Johnson will perform from 6-9 p.m., and DJ JP Source will be spinning from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. There will also be party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

South Park Country Club

915 S. Park Road | $60 (single); $110 (couple) | 7:30 p.m.

Dance the night away at this roaring ‘20s speakeasy party. Once registered, you will receive two drink tickets and a password for entrance. Guests will also be treated to light appetizers, a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, live music by Caribou and a breakfast buffet that includes White Castles.

The Hub Louisville

2235 Frankfort Ave.

No cover before 11 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Glitz and Glam NYE Party with DJ Brios and balloon drop in the Pit. Get on the guest list for no cover all night by emailing thehub@hublouisville.com.

Woodford Reserve Distillery

7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles

$100 | 6 p.m.

Take a little road trip for this NYE bash that will feature exclusive distillery tours, live music, food, a special gift for all in attendance and, of course, plenty of Woodford Reserve. This is a 21 and over event.

Zanzabar

2100 S. Preston St. | $12-$15 | 9 p.m.

This night of live music includes performances by Frederick the Younger, The Pass doing covers of Bruce Springsteen songs and Rock DJ sets all night long.