The winners of the 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards

If the gladiatorial, bloviating, gas-bag world of The Dorito Man ran LEO Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards, there would be only winners, all of them morally and intellectually bankrupt. In the PC world of hippies grown up and annoyingly ingrown, the Readers’ Choice Awards would have no first place, only participation awards for all. But, you know, we at LEO have tradition to uphold, with decades of LEO celebrating the best of Louisville, so we are going to award all three places again this year.

New categories, more than 20, include Best Restaurant by neighborhood, Best Lawyers, Best IT Support… and Best Place to Take Your Cat (maybe we need to get out more often). And as in past years, the results reflect Louisville’s crazy quilt of diversity and provide a road map to explore the best the city has to offer. You also will find LEO’s Choices, those niche things that uh… spark joy for us.

So with no more fanfare and blah, blah, blah… here are the winners!

A&E

Best Art Gallery

1. Tim Faulkner Gallery

2. Revelry Boutique Gallery

3. 21c Museum Hotel Louisville

Best Local Album

1. White Reaper –

The World’s Best American Band

2. Quiet Hollers –

Amen Breaks

3. Wax Fang –

Victory Laps

Best Local Song

1. Judy French – White Reaper

2. Broken Guitar –

Quiet Hollers

3. Rainbows – James Lindsay

Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music

1. White Reaper

2. Villebillies

3. Quiet Hollers

Best Cover Band

1. Tony and the Tan Lines

2. Cover Me Bad

3. Louisville Crashers

Best Local Music Video

1. Quiet Hollers – Pressure

2. Brenda- Night School

3. RMLLW2LL – So Amerikkan

Best Local Comedian

1. Tom Mabe

2. Justin Tabb

3. Keith McGill

Best Place to See Comedy

1. The Caravan Comedy Club

2. The Bard’s Town

3. Kaiju

Best Drag Queen

1. Hurricane Summers

2. Jade Jolie

3. Leah Halston

Best Festival

1. Forecastle Festival

2. Kentucky Derby Festival

3. Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Best Jukebox

1. Magnolia Bar

2. Nachbar

3. The Pearl of germantown

Best Karaoke Bar

1. Akiko’s Karaoke club

2. T. Eddie’s Bar & Grill

3. The Bard’s Town

Best Live Music Venue

1. Headliners Music Hall

2. Mercury Ballroom

3. Zanzabar

Best Live Theater Venue

1. Actors Theatre of Louisville

2. Louisville Palace

3. Kentucky Center for the arts

Best Improv Troupe

1. Damaged Goods improv

2. Louisville Improvisors

3. Project Improv

Best Movie Theater

1. Baxter avenue theatres filmworks

2. Xscape theatres blankenbaker

3. Cinemark Tinseltown USA

Best Museum

1. Speed Art Museum

2. Frazier History Museum

3. 21c Museum Hotel Louisville

Best Outdoor Art Show

1. St. James Court Art Fair

2. Cherokee Triangle Art Fair

3. The Louisville Unfair

Best Performing Arts Group

1. Kentucky Shakespeare

2. Va Va Vixens

3. CirqueLouis

Best Theater Production

1. Dracula by Actors Theatre

2. Hedwig & The Angry Inch by Pandora Productions

3. Kentucky Shakespeare in the Park

Best Visual Artist

1. Antonio Pantoja

2. Marc Murphy

3. John Brooks

Attractions

Best Place to Play Basketball

1. Seneca Park

2. Cherokee Park

3. YMCA of greater Louisville

Best Place for an Event/Party

1. Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center

2. Copper & Kings

3. The Ice House

Best Place for Free Entertainment

1. Louisville Waterfront Park

2. Kentucky Shakespeare in the Park

3. Cherokee Triangle

Best Local Landmark

1. Churchill Downs

2. Big Four Bridge

3. Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Bat

Best Neighborhood

1. The Highlands

2. Germantown

3. Crescent Hill

Best Place to Take your Cat

1. Bardstown Road

2. Home

3. Vet

Best Place to Take your Dog

1. Cherokee Park

2. Barkstown Road

3. Seneca Park

Best Parade

1. Kentucky Derby Festival Republic Bank Pegasus Parade

2. KyAnna Pride

3. St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Best Park

1. Cherokee Park

2. The Parklands at Floyds Fork

3. Seneca Park

Best Place to Take Kids in the Summer

1. Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

2. Louisville Zoo

3. Louisville Waterfront Park

Best Place to Play Soccer

1. Mockingbird Valley Sports complex

2. Seneca Park

3. Louisville Champions Park

Best Place to Swim

1. Lakeside swim club

2. Louisville American Turner’s Club

3. YMCA of greater Louisville

Best Place to Play Tennis

1. Tyler Park

2. Seneca Park

3. Blairwood

Retail

Best Adult/Erotic Store

1. Cirilla’s

2. Love Boutique

3. Adam and Eve

Best Antique Store

1. Joe Ley Antiques

2. The Crazy Daisy Antique Mall

3. Mellwood antiques

Best Bicycle Shop

1. Parkside bikes

2. On Your Left Cycles

3. Middletown Cycling

Best Chocolate/Candy Shop

1. Cellar Door Chocolates

2. Schimpff’s Confectionery

3. The Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe

Best Car Dealer

1. Bachman

2. Bill Collins

3. Neil Huffman

Best Clothing Boutique

1. Dot Fox Clothing Culture

2. General Eccentric

3. Blush Boutique

Best Comic Book Shop

1. The Great Escape Louisville

2. The Destination

3. Heroes

Best Consignment Shop

1. Sassy fox

2. Margaret’s Consignment

3. Evolve

Best Farmers Market

1. Douglass Loop Farmers Market

2. New Albany

3. Beargrass Christian Church

Best Instrument Shop

1. Doo-Wop Shop

2. Guitar Emporium

3. Mom’s Music

Best Jewelry Store

1. Davis Jewelry

2. Genesis Diamonds

3. Shane Co.

Best Liquor Store

1. Old Town Liquors

2. Liquor Barn

3. Total Wine & More

Best Local Bookstore

1. Carmichael’s Bookstore

2. Half Price Books

3. Barnes & Noble

Best Local Hardware Store

1. Keith’s Hardware

2. Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

3. Oscar’s Hardware

Best Local Health Food Store

1. Rainbow Blossom Natural food Markets

2. Whole Foods market

3. Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Best Local Record Store

1. Guestroom Records Louisville

2. Better Days Records

3. Matt Anthony’s Record Shop

Best Local Wine Shop

1. The Wine Rack

2. Westport Whiskey & Wine

3. Commonwealth Tap

Best New Store/Business

1. Wild Dog Rose

2. Surface Noise

3. Six Sisters Boutique

Best Outdoor Sporting Goods Store

1. Quest Outdoors

2. Dick’s Sporting Goods

3. Academy Sports + Outdoor

Best Party Rental Company

1. Ballou’s

2. Rent and Rave

3. The Event Company

Best Pet Shop

1. Feeders Supply

2. Sandy’s Pet Shop

3. Barkstown Road

Best Head Shop

1. Natural Mystic

2. Electric Ladyland

3. Puff Puff Pass

Best Tobacco Store

1. Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet and spirit shoppe

2. J. Shepherd

3. Oxmoor Smoke Shoppe

Best Vintage Clothing Store

1. The Nitty Gritty

2. Acorn Apparel

3. Vintage Banana

Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift

1. Work the Metal

2. Revelry Boutique Gallery

3. Block Party Handmade Boutique

Services

Best Advertising Agency

1. Mightily

2. Scoppechio

3. Doe-Anderson

Best Apartment Complex

1. Germantown Mill Lofts

2. Amp Apartments

3. Oxmoor Apartment Homes

Best Barbershop

1. Derby City Chop Shop

2. Underground Classic Cuts

3. Handsome Fellows

Best Local Bank

1. Republic Bank

2. PNC Bank

3. Stock Yard Bank & Trust

Best Cab Company

1. Uber

2. Lyft

3. Yellow Cab

Best Caterer

1. Wiltshire Pantry

2. Ladyfingers catering

3. Masterson’s Catering

Best Dentist

1. Mortenson family Dental

2. Frankfort Avenue Family Dental

3. Davis Dental center

Best Family Doctor

1. Deer Park family doctors

2. Terry Weiss

3. Julie Ellis

Best Furniture Store

1. Furniture Dudes

2. Eyedia

3. Cherry House

Best Dry Cleaner

1. Highland

2. Nu-Yale

3. Holiday

Best Grocery Store

1. Kroger

2. Trader Joe’s

3. Whole Foods market

Best Gym/Fitness Club

1. YMCA of greater Louisville

2. Planet Fitness

3. Louisville athletic Club

Best Hair Salon

1. Southern Comforts Salon & Spa

2. Z Salon & Spa

3. Under the Dryer salon

Best Hotel

1. 21c Museum Hotel Louisville

2. The Brown Hotel

3. The Seelbach hilton

Best Interior Design Services

1. Barry Wooley Designs

2. Set The Stage

3. Bittners

Best IT Support

1. Louisville Geek

2. Technology Plus

3. Geek Squad

Best Lawyer

1. Greg Simms

2. Dan Canon

3. Darryl Isaacs

Best Local Pet Grooming

1. The Pet Station Salon and Boutique

2. See Spot Grooming

3. Pretty Paws

Best Massage/Spa

1. Z Salon & Spa

2. Massage Envy

3. Apex Massage

Best Mechanic

1. Tachyon Performance

2. McCormick Motorsports

3. Smith’s Imports

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

1. Kentucky Humane Society

2. Feeders Supply

3.Saving Sunny Inc.

Best PR Firm

1. Design Web Louisville

2. Bandy Carroll Hellige

3. BoxCar PR

Best Skateshop

1. Home SkateShop

2. 43industries

3. Asylum Extreme

Best Tattoo Studio

1. Tattoo Charlie’s

2. Acme Ink

3. Five Star Tattoo

Best Yoga Studio

1. Bend & Zen hot Yoga

2. 502 Power Yoga

3. Yoga on Baxter

Best Roofer

1. HKC Roofing

2. Commonwealth Roofing Corp.

3. Highland Roofing Company, Inc.

Best Plumber

1. BC Plumbing Co.

2. Tom Drexler

3. Dauenhauer plumbing

Best Vet Clinic

1. Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital

2. Fairleigh Pet center

3. The Downtown Animal Clinic

Dining

Best Bakery

1. Nord’s Bakery

2. Plehn’s Bakery

3. Blue Dog Bakery & Café

Best BBQ

1. Feast BBQ

2. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

3. Mark’s Feed Store

Best Breakfast

1. Wild Eggs

2. Highland Morning

3. North End Cafe

Best Boozy Brunch

1. Le Moo

2. Louvino

3. Wild Eggs

Best Burger

1. Grind burger kitchen

2. Mussell and Burger Bar

3. Stout

Best Burrito

1. New Wave Burritos

2. El Mundo

3. Qdoba

Best Chef

1. Edward Lee – Milkwood & 610 Magnolia

2. Anthony Lamas – Seviche

3. Paul Skulas – Portage House

Best Chinese Restaurant

1. August Moon Chinese bistro

2. Joy Luck

3. Oriental House

Best Coffee

1. Heine Brothers’ Coffee

2. Quills Coffee

3. Sunergos coffee

Best Coffee Shop

1. Heine Brothers’ Coffee

2. Quills

3. Sunergos coffee

Best Cuban Restaurant

1. Havana Rumba

2. Mojitos Tapas Restaurant

3. Habana Blues

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

1. Morris’ Deli

2. Stevens & Stevens deli

3. Frank’s Meat & Produce

Best Delivery

1. New Wave burritos

2. Jimmy John’s

3. Domino’s

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

1. Queen of Sheba

2. Abyssinia

3. Addis Grill

Best Fine Dining

1. Jack Fry’s

2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

3. Volare

Best Fish Sandwich

1. The Fish House

2. Mike Linnig’s

3. Moby Dick

Best Fried Chicken

1. Royals

2. Joella’s

3. The Eagle

Best Food Truck/Cart

1. V-Grits

2. Get In Your Belly

3. Traveling Kitchen

Best Hot Dog

1. Lonnie’s Best Taste of Chicago

2. Dairy Kastle

3. Red Top

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

1. The Comfy Cow

2. Graeter’s Ice Cream

3. Louisville Cream

Best Indian Restaurant

1. Kashmir

2. Shalimar

3. Dakshin South Indian Restaurant

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Volare Ristorante

2. Come Back Inn

3. Mercado Italiano

Best Kids’ Restaurant

1. SuperChefs

2. RecBar

3. Carrabba’s italian grill

Best Korean Restaurant

1. Charim

2. Sarang Korean Well-Being

3. Lee’s

Best Late-Night Bite

1. White Castle

2. Burger Boy Diner

3. The Back Door

Best Latin Restaurant

1. Seviche

2. Havana Rumba

3. The Mayan Cafe

Best Lunch Bargain

1. Butchertown Pizza Hall

2. Check’s Cafe

3. Frank’s Meats and Produce

Best Mexican Restaurant

1. El Mundo

2. El Nopal

3. El Taco Luchador

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

1. The Grape Leaf

2. Safier

3. Shiraz

Best New Restaurant

1. Portage House

2. Morels Cafe

3. Fork & Barrel

Best Outdoor Dining

1. Captain’s Quarters

2. The Eagle Food & Beer Hall

3. Decca

Best Patio for Pets

1. Garage Bar

2. The Hub Louisville

3. NachBar

Best Pizza

1. The Post

2. Wick’s Pizza

3. Butchertown Pizza hall

Best Place for a Romantic Dinner

1. Jack Fry’s

2. Bistro Le Relais

3. Jeff Ruby’s steakhouse

Best Restaurant: Butchertown

1. Butchertown Grocery

2. Butchertown Pizza Hall

3. The Butchertown Social

Best Restaurant: Downtown

1. Jeff Ruby’s steakhouse

2. Proof on Main

3. Mussel & Burger Bar

Best Restaurant: East Louisville

1. the Village Anchor

2. Louvino

3. Mojito’s tapas restaurant

Best Restaurant: Germantown

1. Eiderdown

2. The Post

3. Check’s Cafe

Best Restaurant: Clifton/Crescent Hill

1. The Silver Dollar

2. Varanese

3. El Mundo

Best Restaurant: Highlands

1. Jack Fry’s

2. Ramsi’s Cafe on the World

3. Seviche, a latin restaurant

Best Restaurant: NULU

1. Feast BBq

2. the Mayan Cafe

3. Harvest

Best Restaurant: South Louisville

1. Vietnam Kitchen

2. Mike Linnig’s restaurant

3. Annie’s Cafe

Best Restaurant: St. Matthews

1. Simply Thai

2. NamNam Cafe

3. Havana Rumba

Best Restaurant: West Louisville

1. The Table

2. Seafood Lady

3. Big Momma’s Soul food kitchen

Best Salad

1. Green District

2. Panera Bread

3. Texas Roadhouse

Best Steakhouse

1. Jeff Ruby’s steakhouse

2. Pat’s Steak house

3. Le Moo

Best Sushi

1. Sapporo

2. Dragon King’s Daughter

3. Oishii Sushi

Best Taco

1. El Taco Luchador

2. Migo

3. Citizen 7

Best Take Out

1. Yang kee Noodle

2. Simply Thai

3. Clay Oven Indian restaurant

Best Thai Restaurant

1. Simply Thai

2. Time 4 Thai

3. Thai Cafe

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

1. Heart & Soy/roots

2. Morels Cafe

3. Half-Peach Bakery & Cafe

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

1. Vietnam Kitchen

2. NamNam Cafe

3. Annie’s Cafe

Best Wings

1. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

2. The Back Door

3. Roosters

Drinks

Best Bar: Downtown

1. 21c museum hotel louisville

2. 8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

3. Garage Bar

Best Bar: Highlands

1. the Back Door

2. Nowhere bar louisville

3. Chill Bar highlands

Best Bar: East Louisville

1. Commonwealth Tap

2. RecBar

3. Drake’s

Best Bar: South Louisville

1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

2. Peppermint Lounge

3. Hoops Grill & Sports Bar

Best Bar: West Louisville

1. Cole’s Place

2. Cavaliers

3. Club Cedar

Best Beer List

1. HopCat

2. Holy Grale

3. Sergio’s world beers

Best Bourbon List

1. Commonwealth Tap

2. the Silver Dollar

3. Bourbons Bistro

Best Local Brewery

1. Against The Grain Brewery

2. Monnik Beer Co.

3. Mile Wide beer Co.

Best Cocktail

1. Meta

2. Red Herring

3. Commonwealth Tap

Best Local Distillery

1. Copper & Kings

2. Angel’s Envy

3. Evan Williams

Best Dive Bar

1. the Back Door

2. Magnolia Bar

3. NachBar

Best Wine List

1. Louvino

2. Commonwealth Tap

3. La Chasse

Best Margarita

1. El Mundo

2. Citizen 7

3. Galaxie

Best Sports Bar

1. Buffalo Wild Wings

2. RecBar

3. Saints Pizza and Pub

Nightlife

Best Bar

1. Commonwealth Tap

2. Play Louisville

3. RecBar

Best Club DJ

1. GlitterTitz Djz

2. Syimone

3. Sam Sneed

Best Gay Bar

1. Play Louisville

2. Nowhere/Somewhere Bar

3. Big Bar

Best Gay Club

1. Play Louisville

2. Nowhere/Somewhere Bar

3. Big Bar

Best Happy Hour

1. The Butchertown Social

2. Commonwealth Tap

3. The Hub Louisville

Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub

1. Commonwealth Tap

2. Hilltop Tavern

3. Nachbar

Best New Bar/Club

1. The Butchertown Social

2. Mr. Lee’s Lounge

3. Red Herring

Best Place to Dance

1. Play Louisville

2. Nowhere Bar

3. Zanzabar

Best Place to Find a Date

1. Play Louisville

2. Zanzabar

3. Tin Roof

Best Place to Shoot Pool

1. Diamond Pub and billiards

2. The Back Door

3. The Barret Bar

Best Strip Club

1. PT’s Showclub Louisville

2. Trixie’s Entertainment Complex

3. The Godfather Nightclub

Best Trivia Night

1. Drake’s

2. Commonwealth Tap

3. Flannigan’s Ale House

Media

Best Local Blog

1. Never Nervous

2. Card Chronicle

3. Insider Louisville

Best Local Writer

1. Mike Rutherford

2. Syd Bishop

3. Sara Havens

Best Local Publication

1. LEO Weekly

2. Insider Louisville

3. The Voice-Tribune

Best Local Radio Personality

1. Terry Meiners

2. Kelly K

3. Ben Davis

Best Local Radio Station

1. 91.9 WFPK

2. 99.7 WDJX

3. 107.7 The Eagle

Best Local TV Personality

1. Dawne Gee

2. Terry Meiners

3. Marc Weinberg

Best Local TV Station

1. WAVE 3

2. WDRB 41

3. WHAS 11

Best Local Website

1. Insider Louisville

2. LEO Weekly

3. Never Nervous

Best Place to Pick up a LEO Weekly

1. Heine Brothers’ coffee

2. Kroger

3. Qdoba

Best Twitter Feed

1. Louisville Humor

2. Howell Dawdy

3. Joe Sonka

Other

Best Community Role Model

1. Dawne Gee

2. Mayor Greg Fischer

3. U.s. Rep. John Yarmuth

Best Place you Wish had Never Gone out of Business

1. Ear x-tacy

2. Lynn’s Paradise Cafe

3. Why Louisville

Best Thing That’s Happened this Year

1. The Solar Eclipse – Marvin the Martian

2. Forecastle Festival

3. New Juicery opening up in Nulu

Best Local Sports Person of the Year

1. Lamar Jackson

2. Justin Thomas

3. Rick Pitino

Best Entrepreneur

1. Gil Holland

2. TIE: Joe Heron/Copper & Kings

2. Joey Wagner/J Wagner Group

2. Mo McKnight Howe/Revelry Boutique Gallery

2. Steve & Marsha Fewell/CS Photography

2. Junior Bridgeman

2. Kevin Grangier/Belle Noble Entertainment Group

3. TIE: John Neace

3. John Schnatter