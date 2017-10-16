Louisville Craft Beer Week lives

As September turned to October, I heard rumblings from people that Louisville Craft Beer Week was no more. That’s understandable, given the farewell of LIBA’s formerly annual BrewFest, but the truth is, LCBW simply got moved. This year, it’s Oct. 19-29 (which is way longer than a “week,” but whatever), and there’s plenty going on.

The “week”-long event formerly was organized by LouisvilleBeer.com, but LEO took over this year.

“We want to help make Louisville one of the country’s top craft beer cities,” editor Aaron Yarmuth said in a fancy press release, “and a successful Craft Beer Week is key to gaining that recognition.”

You heard it here first, folks, and I promise Mr. Editor-Man didn’t force me at gunpoint to write about it. Hey, it’s a whole week (and then some) about beer — so, what’s not to love? The festivities will be similar to years past, with various breweries, bars, restaurants and retail outlets holding beer-centric events and activities. Beer, beer, beer.

Now, I will say this: In my mind, every week is craft beer week in Louisville, because everywhere you look there’s a tap takeover or a beer release going on. Falls City just released new cans, and Gravely Brewing just announced Sunday brunch, so it’s not like there’s nothing happening around town. But for 11 days, good beer will be viewed in even sharper focus than normal.

Here are a few events worth checking out:

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Louisville Craft Beer Week kickoff party at Parlour Pizza in Jeffersonville. OK, so that makes it 12 days instead of 11, so it’s almost two craft beer weeks for the price of one. Insane. 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19: Mint Julep Tours will sponsor bus tours to three local breweries, which will include tours of the breweries, tastings, and more. It’s either that or take Uber, right? 2-6 p.m. Call 502-583-1433 for details.

Thursday, Oct. 19: Sour Craft Kids at Four Pegs Beer Lounge. That’s sour beers like Evil Town Sour Bikini, paired with free Sour Patch Kids candy.

Thursday, Oct. 19: Walking Dead Steal-a-Glass at River City Drafthouse. Especially for all you Walking Dead Heads, if you buy a pint of Terrapin Walking Dead Blood Orange IPA or Rogue Dead Guy Ale, you get to keep the glass. It’s a no-brainer.

Friday, Oct. 20: Locals Only at River City Drafthouse, with lots of one-offs exclusively from Louisville-area breweries. 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Bell’s Firkin Flannel Party at Hilltop Tavern. Wear flannel, win prizes for best-dressed. Also, you get to say the word “firkin” a lot, which is always fun. 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Wild yeast seminar with Central State Brewing’s Josh Hambright, at Portage House in Jeffersonville. Learn about why yeast is everything. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27: Brewer rap battle — that is not a misprint — and sour beer tasting at Parlour Lounge in Jeffersonville. Try some of the best sour beers in the world, while also being entertained as local brewers… rap. 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28: You may just want to sleep at Parlour, because the day after the rapping, beer author Randy Mosher will give a seminar on beer and brewing. 5 p.m.

There’s more, but you get the idea, and you can get the full list in the current issue of LEO or online at leoweekly.com/lcbw. Should be a fun wee — er, 12 days.

Mile Wide wins award

Mile Wide Beer Co. won a bronze medal at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

The annual festival awarded 293 medals this year, with Mile Wide winning in the Sweet Stout or Cream Stout category for its McPoyle Stout. It was the only Kentucky brewery to win a medal this year, and the first since 2015.

Medals were awarded in 98 beer categories covering 161 different styles, subcategories included. Nearly 8,000 beers were entered from more than 2,200 breweries from all 50 states. This was the first year Mile Wide was eligible, after opening in late 2016.

“We’re thrilled to bring this prestigious award home to the state of Kentucky, and we look forward to continuing our journey in providing quality craft beer throughout the state,” said Mile Wide head brewer and cofounder Kyle Tavares in a press release.

McPoyle is regularly available in the Mile Wide taproom on Barret Avenue. •