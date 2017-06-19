Web Only Photo Set: 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival Jun 19 2017 By Brian Bohannon, Kathryn Harrington Mayor Fischer receives a button to pin on his shirt from Dani Harper, a volunteer with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, and Donor Engagement Officer Heather Brunner on Flyd Street before the parade. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community and their friends, family and supporters walked and lined Main Street from Floyd Street to the Belvedere for the Kentuckiana Pride Parade. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Dan Flaherty and Nikki Devereaux pose for a photo in front of The Connection before the parade. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) The parade lined Main Street from Floyd Street to the Belvedere for the Kentuckiana Pride Parade. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Joe Gollahon, Roger Tieskoetter and Daniel Hutchins of The Chill Bar Highlands group. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) Amber, Sarah Vautteiden, Beedee, Carolyn Meiman and Shawnise Miller of Louisville Black LGBT Allies. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Princess Leah Halston, Host and MC at Play Dance Bar. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Ralph, Tammy and Conrad Deckabert take a selfie before the parade on Market Street. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) Courier-Journal staff photographer Alton Strupp documents a group of men holding signs and shouting about Jesus along the parade route. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Brian Bohannon) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) Center Stage performs at the 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) The Louisville Gay Men’s Chorus was one of the many performers at the 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) Bungalow Betty performs at the 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) True Colors Ministry at Highland Baptist Church was one of the many organizations present at the 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival. According to its website, True Colors Ministry at Highland began “as an affirming outreach ministry of the church to those in the LGBTQ community.” The ministry, led by Rev. Bojangles Blanchard, “celebrates diversity and seeks to support, assist, and fellowship among folk who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgendered.” (Kathryn Harrington) Pictured are members of the Derby City Sisters before they play a game of bingo at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival. According to their mission statement, “The Derby City Sisters exists as a modern order of 21st century nuns dedicated to community service, fundraising, outreach, advocacy, education for safer sex awareness, and a ministry presence.” The goal of the Derby City Sisters is “to empower our LGBTQIA family and the Louisville community at large to embrace their unique beauty and to fully realize their self-worth.” (photo by Kathryn Harrington) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) A Planned Parenthood volunteer hands out buttons to those who attended the 2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival (photo by Kathryn Harrington) Dani Harper (left, front) sits at the Planned Parenthood tent at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival. “We’re asking anyone who comes up to tell us about why the Affordable Care Act is important to them, and why Planned Parenthood is important to them so we can then tell Mitch McConnel who is trying to defund those types of things, we can tell him about all of his constituents that support the ACA and support Planned Parenthood. So we’re trying to encourage people to share their stories with us.” (photo by Kathryn Harrington) Advertisement Comments Recommended for you
Comments