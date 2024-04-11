The PBR: Unleash The Beast Bull-Riding Competition Stops In Louisville

Yippee-Ki-Aye Mf’ers, the pro-bull riders are coming to town.

April 26 – 27 the PBR: Unleash the Beast will make its Louisville stop. Calling itself the most captivating 8-seconds on dirt, the event will take place over two days at the KFC Yum! Center. PBR stands for Professional Bull Riders not the beer. The event will feature 40 of the best bull riders in the world.

In the quest to be crowned the 2024 PBR World Champion, the stop in Louisville is one of the crucial events in the season for the riders. PBR Louisville is the final event of the regular season and the last chance to earn points on their way to the World Finals in May where they have the chance to secure a $1,000,000 bonus.

This year, one of the anticipated contenders to watch is teenage rider John Crimber, who after turning 18 last August made his PBR debut winning 10 events in two months.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The event starts at 7:45 p.m. the first night and 6:45 p.m. on the second night.