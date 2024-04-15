WHAT TO SEE: A ROUNDUP OF LOCAL GALLERIES

Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
H20
Through August
Art featuring water.
This We Believe
Through December
Art that considers the costs and consequences of allegiance.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St. Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 21cmuseumhotels.com
Fancy Feathers, Murderous
Millinery
April 11-May 11
Group show of original outrageous Derby hat designs
Art Portal
1512 Portland Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. portal-louisville.com
Errata Regatta
Through April 21
New work by Rich Merwarth focusing on the existential challenges we confront in today’s world.
Intersections & Places Between
Through April 21
Solo show by Ashley Brossart on how architecture and the natural world relate.
Aurora Gallery & Boutique
1264 S. Shelby St. Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m. auroragallerylouisville.com
Down To The Crossroads: Images
From The Mississippi Delta
Through May 11
Photography by David Modica.
Beaver Street Gallery, Harrison County Arts
113 E. Beaver St., Corydon, Indiana
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4
p.m. harrisoncountyarts.org
Rituals And Totems
Through May 7
Two solo shows by Larry Beisler and Beatrice Guarneschelle-Holt.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m. bourne-schweitzergallery.com
Spheres Collide
Through April 21
Recent work by Sam Parker.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St. Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m. capacitycontemporary.com
Mark Hengartner
April 11-May 4
Solo show of paintings.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m. chestnutsandpearls.com
New Albany Floyd County
Secondary Schools Art Show
& Competition
Through April 20
Annual art competition from grades 5-12.
Floyd County Library Cultural Arts
Center (formerly the Carnegie Center for
Art & History)
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. carnegiecenter.org
Derby 150
Through June
The latest Derby-themed art by the gallery’s artists.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. kentuckyfineartgallery.com
Clay Cook X Anchal: Stitched In Strength
Through May 19
Solo photography exhibition by Clay Cook featuring behind-the-scenes shots of the brand Anchal.
Wild In The Streets
Through May 19
Show using streets and other outdoor spaces as the canvas, stage or subject.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St. Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. kmacmuseum.org
2024 Art In City Hall
Through January
Group show with art by five artists: Brian Bailey, Adam Barmore, Uhma Janus, Humberto Lahera and Barry Motes.
Louisville City Hall
601 W. Jefferson St. Hours: Mondays-Fridays 8 a.m.-5 p.m. louisvilleky.gov
Be Careful Out There
Through May 11
Solo show by Ceirra Evans.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
Shining A Light: Women In Sports
Through Jan. 20
A special photography exhibition on women in sports that’s associated with the United Nations Sustainability Goals on gender equity.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St. Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
Looky/Hear
Through April 12
Show featuring work spanning Tad DeSanto’s career.
Outsider Art Museum and Gallery
2510 Portland Ave. Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. outsiderartky.com
Recent Acquisitions 2024
Through May 31
Paul Paletti’s latest photography purchases.
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
Guess What?
Through April 28
PYRO’s annual invitational exhibition featuring 36 artists. The closing reception is Sunday, April 28 from 1-4 p.m.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St. Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m. pyrogallery.com
India: South Asian Paintings From The San Diego Museum Of Art
Through May 12
First major exhibition of South Asian art the Speed Art Museum has displayed.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St. Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. speedmuseum.org
Both/And
Through May 11
Art by identical twins Matthew and Mitchell Bradley.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave. Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. wheelhouse.art
David Modica is showing at Harrison County Arts’ Beaver Street Gallery in April.
Photo by David Modica