WHAT TO SEE: A ROUNDUP OF LOCAL GALLERIES

Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.



H20

Through August

Art featuring water.

This We Believe

Through December

Art that considers the costs and consequences of allegiance.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St. Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 21cmuseumhotels.com

Fancy Feathers, Murderous

Millinery

April 11-May 11

Group show of original outrageous Derby hat designs

Art Portal

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. portal-louisville.com

Errata Regatta

Through April 21

New work by Rich Merwarth focusing on the existential challenges we confront in today’s world.

Intersections & Places Between

Through April 21

Solo show by Ashley Brossart on how architecture and the natural world relate.

Aurora Gallery & Boutique

1264 S. Shelby St. Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m. auroragallerylouisville.com

Down To The Crossroads: Images

From The Mississippi Delta

Through May 11

Photography by David Modica.

Beaver Street Gallery, Harrison County Arts

113 E. Beaver St., Corydon, Indiana

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4

p.m. harrisoncountyarts.org

Rituals And Totems

Through May 7

Two solo shows by Larry Beisler and Beatrice Guarneschelle-Holt.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m. bourne-schweitzergallery.com

Spheres Collide

Through April 21

Recent work by Sam Parker.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St. Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m. capacitycontemporary.com

Mark Hengartner

April 11-May 4

Solo show of paintings.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m. chestnutsandpearls.com

New Albany Floyd County

Secondary Schools Art Show

& Competition

Through April 20

Annual art competition from grades 5-12.

Floyd County Library Cultural Arts

Center (formerly the Carnegie Center for

Art & History)

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. carnegiecenter.org

Derby 150

Through June

The latest Derby-themed art by the gallery’s artists.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. kentuckyfineartgallery.com

Clay Cook X Anchal: Stitched In Strength

Through May 19

Solo photography exhibition by Clay Cook featuring behind-the-scenes shots of the brand Anchal.

Wild In The Streets

Through May 19

Show using streets and other outdoor spaces as the canvas, stage or subject.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St. Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. kmacmuseum.org

2024 Art In City Hall

Through January

Group show with art by five artists: Brian Bailey, Adam Barmore, Uhma Janus, Humberto Lahera and Barry Motes.

Louisville City Hall

601 W. Jefferson St. Hours: Mondays-Fridays 8 a.m.-5 p.m. louisvilleky.gov

Be Careful Out There

Through May 11

Solo show by Ceirra Evans.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

Shining A Light: Women In Sports

Through Jan. 20

A special photography exhibition on women in sports that’s associated with the United Nations Sustainability Goals on gender equity.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St. Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

Looky/Hear

Through April 12

Show featuring work spanning Tad DeSanto’s career.

Outsider Art Museum and Gallery

2510 Portland Ave. Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. outsiderartky.com

Recent Acquisitions 2024

Through May 31

Paul Paletti’s latest photography purchases.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

Guess What?

Through April 28

PYRO’s annual invitational exhibition featuring 36 artists. The closing reception is Sunday, April 28 from 1-4 p.m.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St. Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m. pyrogallery.com

India: South Asian Paintings From The San Diego Museum Of Art

Through May 12

First major exhibition of South Asian art the Speed Art Museum has displayed.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St. Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. speedmuseum.org

Both/And

Through May 11

Art by identical twins Matthew and Mitchell Bradley.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave. Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. wheelhouse.art

David Modica is showing at Harrison County Arts’ Beaver Street Gallery in April.

Photo by David Modica