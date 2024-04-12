Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville Unveils New Events, Including Nightly Drone Show

One of the Kentucky Derby Festival’s signature events is back on the Waterfront, taking place at Waterfront Park for nine days from Thursday, April 25 until Friday, May 3.

Many new events are set to debut at the 2024 experience, including a nightly drone show that will light up the Waterfront throughout Fest-a-Ville. Other highlights, according to a press release from the KDF Press Office include a second balloon glow, a Taylor Swift Silent Disco, a custom car showcase, a circus and a movie night.

Here is who is performing on the Waterfront throughout Fest-a-Ville: