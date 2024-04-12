  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Festivals
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Festivals
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville Unveils New Events, Including Nightly Drone Show

See a new drone show, second balloon glow and plenty of music at the nine-day event.

By
Apr 12, 2024 at 4:34 pm
The Kentucky Derby Festival will host events from Thursday, April 25 until Friday, May 3.
The Kentucky Derby Festival will host events from Thursday, April 25 until Friday, May 3. Kentucky Derby Festival
Share on Nextdoor

One of the Kentucky Derby Festival’s signature events is back on the Waterfront, taking place at Waterfront Park for nine days from Thursday, April 25 until Friday, May 3.


Many new events are set to debut at the 2024 experience, including a nightly drone show that will light up the Waterfront throughout Fest-a-Ville. Other highlights, according to a press release from the KDF Press Office include a second balloon glow, a Taylor Swift Silent Disco, a custom car showcase, a circus and a movie night.


Here is who is performing on the Waterfront throughout Fest-a-Ville:

  • Thursday, April 25: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); Moonshine Magnolia (4-7 p.m.); Blacktop Rodeo (8 p.m.-close)
  • Friday, April 26: Justin Paul Lewis (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); Dean Heckel (4-7 p.m.); Frankie Moody (8 p.m.-close)
  • Saturday, April 27: Lampus (4-7 p.m.); Soul Circus (8 p.m.-close)
  • Sunday, April 28: Latin Party (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)
  • Monday, April 29: Kentucky Blue (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); The Bottle Trees (4-7 p.m.); V-Groove (8 p.m.-close)
  • Tuesday, April 30: Bill May Trio (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); DJ Honest Ave (6-8 p.m.); The Jesse Lees (8 p.m.-close)
  • Wednesday, May 1: E&R Project (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); Eric & The Iconics (3:30-5:30 p.m.); Marine Band (6:30 p.m.); The Wilson Brothers (8 p.m.-close)
  • Thursday, May 2: Jack N Lindsey (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); White Lighter (4-7 p.m.); Top Shelf (8 p.m.-close)
  • Friday, May 3: Derby Eve Jam featuring Kimberly Alana (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); Most Wanted (4-7 p.m.); Friday Night Special (8 p.m.-close)

Admission to Fest-a-Ville is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin, costing $7 in advance at local retail outlets. If you don’t have one, it’s $10 at the entrance to any event during Fest-a-Ville.


Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Slideshow

12 Kentucky Derby Events Locals Should Actually Care About

The Kentucky Derby draws visitors from all around the world, but some of the best events for locals happen weeks before the first Saturday in May.
Kentucky Derby Block PartySaturday, April 13Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center | 3029 W Muhammad Ali Blvd. | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center with Churchill Downs, Humana, and Park Community Credit Union will be hosting a Kentucky Derby Festival block party. The Block Party is a new annual tradition in the more than 70 events within the Derby Festival. This Block Party highlights minority-owned businesses in West Louisville and features live entertainment, free health screenings and more. KMAC CoutureSaturday, April 13KMAC | 715 W Main St. | $100+ | 7:15 p.m.KMAC Couture is a wearable art runway show presented as the signature fundraiser for KMAC that provides funding for the Museum’s education programs and exhibits. KMAC Couture launched in 2013 as a distinct fashion event that allowed KMAC to showcase its unique position as a contemporary art museum that celebrates ideas at the crossroads of art, craft, and design. In recognition of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024, the 12th edition of KMAC Couture will honor one of Louisville’s most famous institutions and most notable traditions through the 2024 Theme: Runway for the Roses! Alice in Derbyland!Saturday, April 19 & 21Art Sanctuary | 1433 S. Shelby St. | $20+Drag Daddy Productions brings "Alice in Derbyland!" to the stage at Art Sanctuary April 19 and 21. Now in its fourth year, this queer re-imagining of Lewis Carroll’s surreal tale is written and directed by Tony Lewis Executive Producer of Drag Daddy Productions. With the help of some drag make-up and wig styling, the story of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" is transformed into a Derby-themed extravaganza. Thunder Over LouisvilleSaturday, April 20Waterfront Park | Pegasus pin required for entryDerby season wouldn’t be the same without its unofficial kickoff. The gigantic fireworks spectacle that is Thunder Over Louisville will return for its 34th year. In honor of the 150th Kentucky Derby, the 2024 theme for Thunder Over Louisville is "Celebrating Derby 150.” Kroger's Fest-A-Ville On The WaterfrontThursday, April 25-May 3Waterfront Park | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily | Sundays 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront will return for its 18th year in 2024. Sponsored by Kroger, the party starts on the Great Lawn and runs through Derby Eve. It promises to have something for everyone – and admission is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin. The 900,000-square-foot venue will host several Festival events, including the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow, Chow Wagon, Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes, HappyTail Hour, Ken-Ducky Derby and more. Fest-a-Ville also offers a wide variety of activities for children, featuring midway-area and attractions at Pegasus Play-Ville Presented by Norton Children’s, including merry-go-round, ships ahoy, a giant slide and much more. The Kentucky Dachshund DerbySaturday, April 27Christy’s Garden | 720 Brent St. | Free Who doesn’t love a bunch of weenie dogs in a fast (and a little distracted) race for the title of Dachshund Derby winner? Whether you’re an owner or just a fan, seeing these little guys and gals race to the finish will be worth your while. Not only will the pups race to the finish, but they’ll also be dressed up for the costume contest! In between races of other breeds, you can enter the Derby’s Bourbon raffle, gift basket raffles and see other vendors’ booths.
Click to View 13 slides

Tags:

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

What’s Next for Louisville’s Urban Core?

By Erica Rucker

A view of downtown Louisville during a celebration of Breonna Taylor's birthday.

The Web Has No Weaver Presents A New Upcycled Fashion Collection

By Aria Baci

The Web Has No Weaver Presents A New Upcycled Fashion Collection

KMAC Couture Continues Connecting Fashion And Art

By Erica Rucker and Aria Baci

KMAC Couture Stage

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe