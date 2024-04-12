Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville Unveils New Events, Including Nightly Drone Show

One of the Kentucky Derby Festival’s signature events is back on the Waterfront, taking place at Waterfront Park for nine days from Thursday, April 25 until Friday, May 3.
Many new events are set to debut at the 2024 experience, including a nightly drone show that will light up the Waterfront throughout Fest-a-Ville. Other highlights, according to a press release from the KDF Press Office include a second balloon glow, a Taylor Swift Silent Disco, a custom car showcase, a circus and a movie night.
Here is who is performing on the Waterfront throughout Fest-a-Ville:
- Thursday, April 25: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); Moonshine Magnolia (4-7 p.m.); Blacktop Rodeo (8 p.m.-close)
- Friday, April 26: Justin Paul Lewis (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); Dean Heckel (4-7 p.m.); Frankie Moody (8 p.m.-close)
- Saturday, April 27: Lampus (4-7 p.m.); Soul Circus (8 p.m.-close)
- Sunday, April 28: Latin Party (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)
- Monday, April 29: Kentucky Blue (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); The Bottle Trees (4-7 p.m.); V-Groove (8 p.m.-close)
- Tuesday, April 30: Bill May Trio (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); DJ Honest Ave (6-8 p.m.); The Jesse Lees (8 p.m.-close)
- Wednesday, May 1: E&R Project (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); Eric & The Iconics (3:30-5:30 p.m.); Marine Band (6:30 p.m.); The Wilson Brothers (8 p.m.-close)
- Thursday, May 2: Jack N Lindsey (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); White Lighter (4-7 p.m.); Top Shelf (8 p.m.-close)
- Friday, May 3: Derby Eve Jam featuring Kimberly Alana (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.); Most Wanted (4-7 p.m.); Friday Night Special (8 p.m.-close)
Admission to Fest-a-Ville is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin, costing $7 in advance at local retail outlets. If you don’t have one, it’s $10 at the entrance to any event during Fest-a-Ville.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.