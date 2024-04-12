  1. Arts & Culture
Adopt A Duck For A Good Cause At The 2024 Ken-Ducky Derby

Thousands of rubber ducks will race in the Ohio River to raise funds for Harbor House.

By
Apr 12, 2024 at 11:08 am
The Ken-Ducky Derby, an Official Kentucky Derby Festival event, will drop thousands of rubber ducks into the Ohio River on Saturday, April 27. Starting at Fest-a-Ville in Waterfront Park, the rubber ducks will race (or at least bob along the river current) for prizes. Participants can adopt a single rubber duck, a “quack pack,” a “big quack pack,” or a “mega flock.” All proceeds from the adoptions will support Harbor House of Louisville. The goal in 2024 is for 50,000 rubber ducks to be adopted.

A non-profit organization who offer care to adults with developmental and physical disabilities, Harbor House is an intergenerational community who provide opportunities through vocational, health, and educational services.

Ken-Ducky Derby prizes increase in value from a LEGO Bugatti Race Car to a 2023 Toyota Corolla. Adopt ducks at duckrace.com/louisville and until 3:30 p.m. on the day of the event, which begins at 4:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
