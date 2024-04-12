Adopt A Duck For A Good Cause At The 2024 Ken-Ducky Derby

The Ken-Ducky Derby, an Official Kentucky Derby Festival event, will drop thousands of rubber ducks into the Ohio River on Saturday, April 27. Starting at Fest-a-Ville in Waterfront Park, the rubber ducks will race (or at least bob along the river current) for prizes. Participants can adopt a single rubber duck, a “quack pack,” a “big quack pack,” or a “mega flock.” All proceeds from the adoptions will support Harbor House of Louisville. The goal in 2024 is for 50,000 rubber ducks to be adopted.

A non-profit organization who offer care to adults with developmental and physical disabilities, Harbor House is an intergenerational community who provide opportunities through vocational, health, and educational services.