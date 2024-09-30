What Happened In Kentucky Football This Weekend?

Over the past weekend, both Louisville and Kentucky football teams had some memorable experiences, but ended up in vastly different outcomes.

Louisville's Tough Loss to Notre Dame: In the recent Top 25 rankings, Louisville secured the 15th position and traveled to South Bend for a test against the 16th ranked Notre Dame.

Notre Dame got off to a fast start in the first 15 minutes, taking a 16-2 lead, but Louisville managed to make it an even match before ND pulled away. The suspenseful game ended with the score 31-24 in favor of Notre Dame, as Louisville was evened out by the team's performance.

Despite the players' attempts to alter the outcome of the game, early blunders turned out to be unsurmountable. The damage control job from Notre Dame’s defense kept the Cardinals from converting points during those important fourth quarter minutes.

Kentucky's Surprising Win Over Ole Miss: On the other hand, Kentucky managed to make the headlines due to their amazing upset of 20-17 on the number 6 Ole Miss. The strong defense of Kentucky kept Ole Miss out of the end zone, and the pressure that the offense applied to the opposing team whenever it was needed decided the game in favor of the Wildcats.



The Wildcats picked up another touchdown late in the game after they got the ball back with Josh Kattus's recovery of an offensive fumble, winning 20-17.

This is the first time since 1977 Kentucky has beaten such a high ranked team. Ole Miss was undefeated heading into this matchup, but Kentucky got the upper hand by not making so many mistakes down the stretch.



Quarterback Brock Vandagriff and wide receiver Dane Key were both the key players of the win, while the defense kept Ole Miss' attack in check including the Rebels' last-minute attempt.