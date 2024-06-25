  1. Sports
Want Free Tickets To A Racing Louisville Game? Now’s The Time

The Women’s Racing Louisville team is giving away tickets to new fans

Jun 25, 2024 at 12:43 pm
The Women’s Racing Louisville team is giving tickets away to new fans this weekend. Racing Louisville FC Facebook
Racing Louisville FC is giving away free tickets to Saturday’s “Fill the Fam” match against Bay FC. The football club announced it would be partnering with Rabbit Hole Distillery to give free tickets to newcomers who have never been to a Racing Louisville game before.


To sign up for free tickets, newcomers need to fill out this form by Friday at 12 p.m. for one complimentary ticket.


The annual “Fill the Fam” game includes a T-shirt giveaway at the women’s major league soccer game to the first 2,000 fans that show up to the game. There is also a $2 pregame happy hour. Plus, kicks can take a kick on the field after the final whistle when the game has wrapped up.


The game will also be televised on ESPN at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
