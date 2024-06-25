Want Free Tickets To A Racing Louisville Game? Now’s The Time

Racing Louisville FC is giving away free tickets to Saturday’s “Fill the Fam” match against Bay FC. The football club announced it would be partnering with Rabbit Hole Distillery to give free tickets to newcomers who have never been to a Racing Louisville game before.

To sign up for free tickets, newcomers need to fill out this form by Friday at 12 p.m. for one complimentary ticket.

The annual “Fill the Fam” game includes a T-shirt giveaway at the women’s major league soccer game to the first 2,000 fans that show up to the game. There is also a $2 pregame happy hour. Plus, kicks can take a kick on the field after the final whistle when the game has wrapped up.

The game will also be televised on ESPN at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.