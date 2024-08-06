US Women’s National Team Set To Host Argentina At Louisville Stadium

The US Women’s National Team is set to return to Louisville for the first time in 20 years this October.

The four-time world champions will host Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

The US match is the first in over two decades, with the last matches with this championship squad taking place at the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium between 199-2004.

According to Racing Lou FC, Racing Louisville and Louisville City season ticket holders will receive presale access to tickets before they go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 9. Access is also available to those who make a deposit toward a 2025 Racing or LouCity season ticket before the presale ends.

“We’re truly honored to host the U.S. Women’s National Team,” said James O’Connor, the president of LouCity and Racing in a press release. “This is yet another testament to the strong support for professional soccer in Louisville as well as continued investment by our ownership group to build strong teams and top facilities. The USWNT will visit on the heels of a big summer for our club. We were recently named a team base camp site for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, LouCity hosted Eintracht Frankfurt for a friendly, and Racing Louisville is set to compete this week in The Women’s Cup, our international tournament at Lynn Family Stadium. We are putting Louisville on the map when it comes to soccer and look forward to a special day this October for both club and country.”

The US faced Argentina four times in the club’s history, but the teams have not faced off since Feb. 2021, when the USWNT beat Argentina 6-0 in Orlando, FL during the SheBelieves Cup.

The match will be broadcasted on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max and Peacock.