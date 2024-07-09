The World’s Largest Girls Grassroots Basketball Tournament Is Coming Back To Louisville

The world’s largest girls grassroots basketball tournament is headed back to Louisville for 2024 with teams all over the world coming out to show what they can do on the court.

The Run 4 Roses Classic will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center from July 11 to July 13, with the Run 4 Roses Tournament going from July 14-16. Teams from all 50 states and nine different countries will participate. The venue said it will host over 2,700 teams all vying to gain exposure during the tournament, and impress the more than 2,000 coach set to be in attendance.

According to Run 4 Roses, the Classic and the tournament have the second largest impact on Kentucky between June and August, while also being one of the top ten sporting events in North America during that time.

Famous players like Angel Reese, who now plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA found success while at this event, and Run 4 Roses says many others are set to come after her.

“We are thrilled to welcome teams from all over the world to Louisville for this remarkable event, and we are so thankful for our partnership with the Louisville CVB, Louisville Sports Commission, and Kentucky Venues," said Tucker Neale, Founder/CEO in a statement. "The Run 4 Roses tournaments are more than just competitions; they celebrate the dedication, skill, and passion these young female athletes bring to the sport."

Top leagues like the EYBL/EYCL Nike League will also be in attendance for the first time, with broadcasting of the tournament’s championship game being hosted on ESPN.



Tickets for the Run 4 Roses Classic can be found here.