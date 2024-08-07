  1. Sports
Remember The Olympics Runner From Louisville? See How He Performed At His Event

This Louisville record-holder showed out at the Paris Olympic Games

Aug 7, 2024 at 12:59 pm
Nuguse earned this medal at the 1500m on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
A runner from Louisville competed in the 1500m race in Paris on Tuesday, taking home one of the three medals after a close contest.


Yared Nuguse, a Louisville native, qualified for the Olympics earlier in July, making his way to the world stage. During his race, he joined another American, Cole Hocker, on the podium to take home bronze while his American counterpart took home the gold medal.


This is the first time in 112 years that Team USA has had two men on the 1500m podium.


Nuguse finished with a time of 3:27.80, which put him in third place behind Great Britain’s Josh Kerr at 3:27.79, silver, and Chris Hocker, 3:27.65, gold. Hocker’s time is also an Olympic record.


During the race, an NBC commentator said Nuguse ran probably his best race, adding that this was “the race of his life.” He was in the middle of all runners before blasting off in the final stretch to secure the bronze medal.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
