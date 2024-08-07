Remember The Olympics Runner From Louisville? See How He Performed At His Event

A runner from Louisville competed in the 1500m race in Paris on Tuesday, taking home one of the three medals after a close contest.

Yared Nuguse, a Louisville native, qualified for the Olympics earlier in July, making his way to the world stage. During his race, he joined another American, Cole Hocker, on the podium to take home bronze while his American counterpart took home the gold medal.

This is the first time in 112 years that Team USA has had two men on the 1500m podium.

Nuguse finished with a time of 3:27.80, which put him in third place behind Great Britain’s Josh Kerr at 3:27.79, silver, and Chris Hocker, 3:27.65, gold. Hocker’s time is also an Olympic record.