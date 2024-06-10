Louisville's UFC Fight Night Sets All-Time Record For Highest Grossing Event

On Saturday, June 8, UFC hosted its first Fight Night in over a decade with nearly 20,000 fans in attendance. The total gross revenue of the event marked a historic milestone, the single-highest grossing US UFC Fight Night of all time at $2.5 million, which broke the record for the highest-grossing single event in KFC Yum! Center history as well.

“We are thrilled to have hosted the highest grossing single day sporting event in KFC Yum! Center history and highest grossing US UFC Fight Night of all time," said KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger in a press release. "Thank you to our local community and those who traveled from around the world to experience UFC in Louisville. We are immensely proud to have partnered with Louisville Tourism to bring this historic event to fruition and thank UFC for an incredibly successful night.”

The main event saw UFC middleweight No. 8 Nassourdine Imavov (14-4) defeat challenger Jared Cannonier (17-7) by TKO (time knock out).