Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Louisville's KFC Yum! Center Set To Host These Rounds Of The 2027 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Louisville has hosted several tournament rounds in the past, with 2027 coming next

By
Oct 3, 2024 at 10:56 am
The KFC Yum! Center will host portions of the 2027 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
The KFC Yum! Center will host portions of the 2027 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. KFC Yum! Center
The NCAA has announced that Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center will host the first and second round games of the 2027 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The University of Louisville will serve as the host institution for these March Madness matchups.

“The enthusiasm and interest from around the country to host NCAA championships continues to be a testament to the quality of our events,” said Lynda Tealer, NCAA senior vice president of championships in a press release.

U of L will also host the 2026 NCAA Field Hockey Championship at its Trager Stadium, continuing its tradition of supporting collegiate sports across multiple venues in the city.


The Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament will span 25 cities across 18 states during the 2027 and 2028 seasons, with Kansas City hosting the Midwest Regional and Dayton continuing to host the NCAA First Four through 2028.

“We are thrilled to bring the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship to so many terrific cities and hosts from all four corners of the country and points in between,” said JoAn Scott, the NCAA’s vice president of men’s basketball in a press release. “These 25 cities have previously been awarded the rights to host the tournament more than 300 times, accounting for more than 1,300 tournament games played in these locations. We appreciate all the work done locally to put together competitive bids, as well as the work everyone will do to ensure more special March Madness moments can take place in 2027 and 2028.”

Tags:

Caleb Stultz
