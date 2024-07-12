Louisville City FC Midfielder Jorge Gonzalez To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Louisville City FC midfielder Jorge Gonzalez will miss the rest of the 2024 season after a lower leg injury forced him to the sidelines. Now, Gonzalez has opted to have season-ending surgery on that leg, according to the team on Thursday, July 11.

Gonzalez was injured on June 29 after a collision with Birmingham Legion FC’s goalkeeper. After consulting with the medical team, the midfielder decided to undergo surgery.

The 25-year-old was having what many consider his best season to date, with three goals and three assists during the first half of Louisville’s USL Championship games.

“I am so disappointed for Jorge, as he had a great start to the 2024 season,” said coach Danny Cruz in a statement from Louisville City FC. “This is a person of extremely high character who is a joy to be around every single day. He worked very hard to have the season that he was having up to this point, and I know he understands he has played a big role in our success so far. While he is going through a difficult moment, we know how resilient he is, and we will continue to do everything we can to support his rehabilitation as well as him as a person off the field.”

Gonzalez joined the team in 2021 while on loan from the Portland Timbers. He later signed permanently with Louisville going into 2022. He has signed his latest contract with LouCity this year.