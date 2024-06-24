Louisville Cardinals To Start Exhibition Games Early, Head To Bahamas To Kick Off Pat Kelsey Era

The Louisville Cardinals are set to start their foreign exhibition tour in the Bahamas later this summer on July 30, ushering in the Pat Kelsey Era.

“I'm excited for our team to participate in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League in just a few weeks," said Kelsey in a statement from the team. "We've brought so many new pieces to our program and the practice and playing time this trip will allow us is invaluable to our team. It will be a vital time for us on the court, but it will also give us plenty of opportunities to gel off the court as well. I hope by taking this trip, we have a real advantage when it comes time to start practicing in the fall."

The team will travel to the Bahamas on July 28, and wait two days before going up against their opponent, which has yet to be decided, on July 30.



The Cardinals will play one more game on Thursday, Aug. 1 before heading back home on Friday, Aug. 2, to prepare for the Battle 4 Atlantis. Though the opponents are to be determined, they will be international competition as part of the 2024 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League.



The squad Pat Kelsey has put together to head to the international exhibition games is currently ranked fourth in early ACC power rankings and first in the transfer portal in the offseason.

Fans interested in attending the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League can get in touch with [email protected] for details on fan packages including accommodations, at the Baha Mar resort, welcome reception tickets, game tickets, breakfast vouchers and other amenities, according to a release from the Cardinals.