Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville Basketball Alumni Team Schedule Is Officially Here

The Louisville alumni team faces stiff competition at this year’s winner-take-all tournament

By
Jul 3, 2024 at 2:21 pm
The Ville faces plenty of challenges during their regional tournament this year.
The Ville faces plenty of challenges during their regional tournament this year.
Going into its second year of The Basketball Tournament, The Ville (Louisville Men's Basketball alumni squad) is set to face even more challenges than last year with more teams in the mix to compete for the winner-take-all $1 million prize.


The Ville will host one of eight regional sites for The Basketball tournament this month from July 20 to July 24. The team, including fan favorites like Peyton Siva, Russ Smith and newly acquired Montrezl Harrell, will compete to make it out of the regional bracket.


The Louisville regional bracket has been set for later this month, with The Ville ranked number 2 out of the eight teams. Here is the schedule for each team in the Louisville region:


Saturday, July 20

  • Game 1: No. 2 The Ville vs. No. 7 UKnighted, 1 p.m. (FOX)
  • Game 2: No. 1 Team Diesel vs. No. 8 Team DRC, 3 p.m. (TBT)
  • Game 3: No. 3 Sideline Cancer vs. No. 6 PUMA/VBL, 6 p.m. (TBT)
  • Game 4: No. 4 Run DFW vs. No. 5 Team Fredette, 8 p.m. (TBT)

Monday, July 22

  • Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. (FS1)
  • Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m. (TBT)

Wednesday, July 24

  • Louisville Regional Championship Game: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Whoever wins the Louisville Regional will play against the winner of the Lexington Regional on July 29 or July 30. The location of that game will be determined based on ticket sales at Freedom Hall (Louisville Regional) and Rupp Arena (Lexington Regional).

Tags:

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
