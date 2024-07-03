Louisville Basketball Alumni Team Schedule Is Officially Here

Going into its second year of The Basketball Tournament, The Ville (Louisville Men's Basketball alumni squad) is set to face even more challenges than last year with more teams in the mix to compete for the winner-take-all $1 million prize.

The Ville will host one of eight regional sites for The Basketball tournament this month from July 20 to July 24. The team, including fan favorites like Peyton Siva, Russ Smith and newly acquired Montrezl Harrell, will compete to make it out of the regional bracket.

The Louisville regional bracket has been set for later this month, with The Ville ranked number 2 out of the eight teams. Here is the schedule for each team in the Louisville region:





Saturday, July 20 Game 1: No. 2 The Ville vs. No. 7 UKnighted, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Game 2: No. 1 Team Diesel vs. No. 8 Team DRC, 3 p.m. (TBT)

Game 3: No. 3 Sideline Cancer vs. No. 6 PUMA/VBL, 6 p.m. (TBT)

Game 4: No. 4 Run DFW vs. No. 5 Team Fredette, 8 p.m. (TBT)