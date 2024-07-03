EA Sports Takes Note Of Louisville Football With This Awesome New Ranking In 'College Football 25'

Anticipation is growing quickly for one of the most beloved football video game franchises of all time. Since 2013, no new college football video game has been released, widely due to player likeness without compensation.

However, that’s all changed with new rules for players, who have been able to make money on their likeness with new Name, image and likeness (NIL) rules in place, which gives players the “right of publicity.”

Louisville's defense is an 84 overall, making it in the top 25 defenses in College Football 25.

For Louisville, that means players from Derby City can be in the game they grew up on, with many players in their childhood or early teen years when the last college football game was released in 2013.

Electronic Arts (EA) recently released important information about teams like Louisville, including the toughest places to play, best offenses and best defenses in the country. Even though the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium does draw in a large crowd, Louisville did not crack the top 25 in tough spots to play for opposing teams.

However, EA has taken note of Louisville suffocating defense, something the program has prided itself on keeping opponents at just 21.29 points per game while scoring more than 30 in each matchup.

Though not a top 10 defense in the nation, Louisville did make it into the top 25, sitting at the 22 spot with an 84 overall, which in terms of College Football 25, makes them a formidable opponent for any program in the country.

College Football 25 is set to release on July 19 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.