You Filthy Man Sl*** Better Watch Your Mouths

“If you want to be happy for the rest of your life, never make a pretty woman your wife/ So for my personal point of view/ Get an ugly girl to marry you” — Jimmy Soul

There is an epidemic of man-children who believe that the purpose of the woman is solely that of childbearing, and subjugation to their desires. Those same man-children believe that if a woman is beautiful and successful, then she must be sucking men off to climb the ladder of success. All of this hatred directed towards the woman is almost always grounded in the fact that these men simply don’t measure up to the woman.

As Kamala Harris has become the Democratic nominee for President, the rhetoric about how she got to her position is amped up and skewing sexist as fuck.

Kamala Harris graduated from Howard University with a degree in political science and economics. The "other" person also graduated from university with a degree in economics. However, when it was suggested that he release his grades, people were threatened with legal action. What we do know for a fact, is that during “his” time in college, he obtained four deferments from Vietnam military service due to “bone spurs.”



While young Americans were dying on the battlefields of Vietnam, and coming home, in various ways, maimed and mentally struggling, he called himself a “brave soldier" for escaping the deadly scourge of the sexually transmitted infection.

Trump, who dodged the draft, said avoiding STDs was his “personal Vietnam”: “I feel like a great and very brave soldier” pic.twitter.com/v423xjMvA7 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 9, 2024

"It's amazing, I can't even believe it. I've been so lucky in terms of that whole world, it is a dangerous world out there. It's like Vietnam, sort of. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave soldier," Trump said when speaking with shock radio DJ Howard Stern during an interview in 1997.



Kamala Harris went on to secure a Juris Doctorate and become a lawyer. She worked as a deputy district attorney, ran for and won her race for district attorney of San Francisco, then ran for and won her races for Attorney General of California, and her 2017 U.S. Senate race replacing Barbara Boxer.

Trump was gifted a position by his father.

Now facing Harris as the Republican nominee, Trump is struggling to stick to the facts, the party platform, or any thread of logic, including how to form a line of attack against Harris that doesn’t reduce her to being an attractive woman that he can’t have.

On Aug. 27, Trump retweeted a Truth Social post by another user that showed an image of Harris with Hillary Clinton. The post also read, "Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently..."

This is the top of the ticket for a party that somehow still includes women. In fact, towing the party line, some of his female followers have picked up the disgusting rhetoric and are repeating it, accusing Harris of “sleeping” her way to the top. Despite earning her degrees, winning multiple elections, and being fully competent at her job.



It’s a disgusting line of attack. Here’s why.



If a woman who has the credentials of Harris can “sleep” her way to the top, she sure put in a lot of effort for nothing when clearly, according to Republicans, she only needed to use her lips or her body.

Fucking god bless her if it were the case. Her "Bad Bitch" cred would go up exponentially.

Melanija Knavs slept her way into Trump’s life, and all she has is a son that seems to hate them both, and a gilded cage from which she has little chance to escape.

It’s absolutely bonkers to think that Harris needed to sleep her way anywhere to become nominee of the Democratic Party. It’s also very low class for the nominee of the other party to spout these types of lies, when women in his own life, and his own party (Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Bridget Ziegler, and Lauren Bobert) have been caught up in verified scandals including one of them caught on video fondling her date at a family theater show.

This is not to slut shame any of these women because their bodies, like Harris’, belong to them. It's simply to illustrate the hypocrisy.

Why is it that men like Trump can fail upwards, and no one accuses them of sleeping their way to the top?

I mean, we could accuse our own Senator Mitch McConnell, whose fortune increased due to that inheritance of his second wife, Elaine Chao. Maybe he also needed a little help to age into the specter he is, currently haunting the U.S. Senate past his “Use By” date.



Or maybe we point fingers at Newt Gingrich who dipped on his dying wife, Jacqueline May Battley, and went off to marry the woman he was sleeping with? Though he denies saying it, Gingrich was quoted as saying, “She's not young enough or pretty enough to be the wife of the President. And besides, she has cancer."

Gingrich went on to marry a woman six months later who helped him get out of debt but that relationship was “difficult,” so Gingrich did as he knew best, had an affair with a House of Representatives staffer 20 years his junior.

I mean, look at these slutty man-bitches. We could certainly include Trump in the slutty man party because his life is filled with baby mamas and broken homes.

The point I’m trying to make is this.

Before men start tossing sexist insults at qualified, educated female politicians, CEOs, workers, etc. it might be a good idea to first change the name from the woman they want to accuse to their own.



It might get a little clearer that as adults we have the right to do with our bodies as we wish, and that if we’re good enough to get benefits from that body, maybe we should celebrate.



I don’t think Harris had a need to use her body for success. She had the benefit of a brain.

But to be clear, we see how Trump uses the women in his life to improve all of his “short”-comings. It’s too bad he can no longer reap the benefits from the women his money provides.

He is a miserable old man.

His unhappiness is woven into every fabric of his campaign, and his being. He’s an aging former billionaire whose heyday is almost 50 years in the rearview. That shit has to hurt.

Sucks to be that guy.