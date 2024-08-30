YMCA Safe Place Launches New Texting Option

YMCA’s Safe Place Services have expanded its reach via text to help local teens in crisis in Louisville.

The Safe Place Service announced its newest texting option to connect teens with locally trained volunteers to provide support. The line is currently active at (502) 635-5233, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

YMCA Safe Place Services said in a release that youth facing a crisis or anyone who is witnessing a young person in distress could now be directed via text to the Shelter House, the Youth Development Center, Y-NOW Mentoring or the Street Outreach Program.

The YMCA put out three signs to note when reaching out to its Safe Place program:

Know the signs when…you are a young person in crisis and suddenly unhoused with nowhere to turn.

Know the signs when…you encounter a young person with family conflicts and needs a breather.

Know the signs when…your student needs assistance because their parent incarcerated or is experiencing active addiction.

The 24/7, 365-day line again is (502) 635-5233.