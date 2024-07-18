Why Did Louisville Just Start Its Own Department Of Transportation?

The City of Louisville has launched its own Department of Transportation, which will be responsible for sorting through a backlog of already-approved road projects that have been stuck in limbo in the city for years.

“We have seen other cities around the country successfully create and implement local Departments of Transportation and I am confident the Louisville DOT will make it easier for people and businesses to move around our city quickly, safely, and efficiently,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) in a press release on Wednesday. “Improving transportation will also strengthen our economy and help us plan and implement Louisville’s future growth and development.”

The city’s first ever DOT will be responsible for roadway infrastructure, which includes things like planning, design, public way construction, maintenance and management. It will also evaluate and enhance Louisville Metro’s transportation network.

The newest city budget allocated $500,000 for the newest department, and will allow for four new full-time positions. Over the next few months, there will be team workshops to understand the new roles within the department.

Louisville DOT is expected to launch in January 2025.