Where Do You Want Your Ashes Spread? Kentuckians Sound Off In The Latest Poll

In a poll from Choice Mutual, Kentuckians voted on where they would like to have their ashes spread if there were no restrictions whatsoever.

In the poll, there was a ranking of the top three spots where they would like to have their ashes spread.

In third, Churchill Downs’ racetrack was a common place where many Kentucky residents would like to have their ashes strewn across.

In second, Cumberland Falls state park resort, with its beautiful landscapes, was almost the best place for Kentuckians to spread their ashes.

And placing first, Red River Gorge. The 29,000-acre, or 45-mile area, is home to some of the most gorgeous spots in the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“The striking cliffs and lush forests of Red River Gorge provide a peaceful and scenic final resting place for nature lovers,” Choice Mutual stated on its website.