  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News

Where Do You Want Your Ashes Spread? Kentuckians Sound Off In The Latest Poll

The poll asks Kentuckians if they could have them spread anywhere, where would they leave their ashes?

By
Aug 2, 2024 at 12:09 pm
Kentuckians included many famous spots across the Commonwealth in this latest poll.
Kentuckians included many famous spots across the Commonwealth in this latest poll. Courtesy of @adventures_in_pictures_ Facebook
Share on Nextdoor

In a poll from Choice Mutual, Kentuckians voted on where they would like to have their ashes spread if there were no restrictions whatsoever.


In the poll, there was a ranking of the top three spots where they would like to have their ashes spread.


In third, Churchill Downs’ racetrack was a common place where many Kentucky residents would like to have their ashes strewn across.


In second, Cumberland Falls state park resort, with its beautiful landscapes, was almost the best place for Kentuckians to spread their ashes.


And placing first, Red River Gorge. The 29,000-acre, or 45-mile area, is home to some of the most gorgeous spots in the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.


“The striking cliffs and lush forests of Red River Gorge provide a peaceful and scenic final resting place for nature lovers,” Choice Mutual stated on its website.


To see where other Americans would like to have their ashes spread across the country, check out the poll for yourself here.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Louisville's Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Soon To Be First In The Nation To Hit A Historic Milestone

By Caleb Stultz

Purrfect Day Cat Cafe in Louisville could be the first of its kind to hit this major adoption milestone.

The Vision Zero Initiative Wants Your Feedback On Louisville Drivers

By Caleb Stultz

The latest public feedback will help give Vision Zero more data on speeding issues in the city.

Can You Guess How Many International Tourists Visited Louisville Last Year?

By Caleb Stultz

The latest numbers from last year shows how many people visited Louisville.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe