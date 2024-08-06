What Kinds Of Jobs Will A $40M Investment Bring To Eastern Kentucky?

Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) — a program dedicated to connecting Eastern Kentuckians to resources and training for new jobs — has received a $40 million investment from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“This investment will ease barriers to employment and support the hardworking people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Governor Andy Beshear (D) in a press release. “This is a region that deserves our country’s thanks and investment. The people of Eastern Kentucky mined the coal that powered our country through two world wars and helped build the strongest middle class the world has ever seen. We’re grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for prioritizing investment in our region and our people.”

The funding, which went to six awardees after Phase 1 of the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program, will help target areas like Eastern Kentucky, where prime-age employment is significantly lower than the national average. Prime-age employment is between the ages of 25 and 54.





“The Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda is about ensuring every community in Kentucky and across the country has the resources and support to grow and thrive,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a press release. “The investments in Kentucky’s Runaway Recompete Plan will create jobs, enhance workforce development efforts in high-growth industries, and grow local small businesses to help revitalize communities across Eastern Kentucky.”

The award will give SOAR the necessary funding to advance local industries in Eastern Kentucky, including giving support to small business and job placement for people in recovery, former coal workers seeking new employment many other Kentuckians across 12 counties including Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike Counties.

According to Gov. Beshear’s team, the plan will “grow employment in remote jobs and expand pathways into higher-paying careers, especially in the health care, energy and technology sectors.”

“Through partnership with local communities, the Recompete program will make targeted, community-led investments to reduce unemployment,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo in a press release. “The Recompete awardees are bringing together a wide range of partners to develop integrated approaches to support Americans in accessing good jobs.”