  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
Cast your ballot in LEO Weekly's Readers' Choice 2024

What Kinds Of Jobs Will A $40M Investment Bring To Eastern Kentucky?

The funding award comes from the US federal government

By
Aug 6, 2024 at 12:03 pm
The latest economic win could bring even more jobs to Eastern Kentucky.
The latest economic win could bring even more jobs to Eastern Kentucky. Team Kentucky
Share on Nextdoor

Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) — a program dedicated to connecting Eastern Kentuckians to resources and training for new jobs — has received a $40 million investment from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).


“This investment will ease barriers to employment and support the hardworking people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Governor Andy Beshear (D) in a press release. “This is a region that deserves our country’s thanks and investment. The people of Eastern Kentucky mined the coal that powered our country through two world wars and helped build the strongest middle class the world has ever seen. We’re grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for prioritizing investment in our region and our people.”


The funding, which went to six awardees after Phase 1 of the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program, will help target areas like Eastern Kentucky, where prime-age employment is significantly lower than the national average. Prime-age employment is between the ages of 25 and 54.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda is about ensuring every community in Kentucky and across the country has the resources and support to grow and thrive,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a press release. “The investments in Kentucky’s Runaway Recompete Plan will create jobs, enhance workforce development efforts in high-growth industries, and grow local small businesses to help revitalize communities across Eastern Kentucky.”


The award will give SOAR the necessary funding to advance local industries in Eastern Kentucky, including giving support to small business and job placement for people in recovery, former coal workers seeking new employment many other Kentuckians across 12 counties including Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike Counties.


According to Gov. Beshear’s team, the plan will “grow employment in remote jobs and expand pathways into higher-paying careers, especially in the health care, energy and technology sectors.”


“Through partnership with local communities, the Recompete program will make targeted, community-led investments to reduce unemployment,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo in a press release. “The Recompete awardees are bringing together a wide range of partners to develop integrated approaches to support Americans in accessing good jobs.”

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

See What’s New At The Jtown Gaslight Festival This Year

By Caleb Stultz

The latest Jeffersontown festival will host some new attractions for participants to enjoy.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Is In As Harris’ VP Pick, Andy Stays In Kentucky

By Erica Rucker

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Is In As Harris’ VP Pick, Andy Stays In Kentucky

Louisville's Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Soon To Be First In The Nation To Hit A Historic Milestone

By Caleb Stultz

Purrfect Day Cat Cafe in Louisville could be the first of its kind to hit this major adoption milestone.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe