  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Wawa Hoagies Will Go Head-To-Head With Publix Subs When New Stores Open, Including One In PRP

Will the Wawa hoagie lines be as long as the ones for Publix subs?

By
Mar 12, 2024 at 4:32 pm
Will the Wawa hoagie lines be as long as for the Publix subs?
Will the Wawa hoagie lines be as long as for the Publix subs? Wawa
Share on Nextdoor
Move over, Publix. Louisville's gearing up for another hot new store with highly-revered sandwiches and this time, it's gas station convenience store Wawa!

If you’ve ever heard someone from the East Coast talk about Wawa, you know that this is less of a convenience store and more of a quasi-religious experience.

All jokes aside, Wawa is the home of some seriously superior hoagies and— ask anyone from Pennsylvania or New Jersey— rest assured these are more than your average sub. At Wawa, you can expect fast, custom-made orders that are great grab-and-go options.

After announcing a number of future locations in the Kentuckiana region, Wawa has added an 8th location on Dixie Highway.

According to Metro Planning documents, plans were submitted to construct the newest addition in the former Logan's Restaurant property in Pleasure Ridge Park at Dixie Highway and Kurz Way.

This marks the 5th location planned for Louisville, which includes:
  • 9650 Preston Crossing Blvd
  • 7203 Apple Mill Dr
  • 4213 Bardstown Rd
  • 12415 Taylorsville Rd
  • 5229 Dixie Hwy
Wawa is currently planning to open its first Kentucky-based stores in mid-2025.

Slideshow

20 Fast Food Chains We Wish We Had In Louisville

Jollibee Nearest location to Louisville: Chicago The Filipino chain (whose mascot is a jolly bumblebee, imagine that) serves fried chicken, spaghetti, burger steaks, rice and more. Photo via facebook.com/JollibeeUS
Xi&#146;an Famous Foods Nearest location to Louisville: New York City Right now, this fast casual noodle restaurant only has locations in New York City, but it&#146;s got some national and international cred, thanks in part to an endorsement from the late Anthony Bourdain. Photo via facebook.com/xianfoods Nando's Nearest location to Louisville: Chicago This international chain has a ton of famous fans &#151; reportedly David Beckham, Oprah, Prince Harry and Beyonce, among others &#151; and is known for its peri-peri chicken. Photo via facebook.com/NandosUSA Cook Out Nearest location to Louisville: Frankfort We very, very narrowly lost a Twitter poll in April to determine what city would get a new Cook Out location. Tallahassee beat us by a slim margin, but the message was clear: Louisville wants this restaurant. It serves all kinds of barbecue staples, plus milkshakes. Photo via cookout/Instagram In-N-Out Burger Nearest location to Louisville: San Antonio, TX Californians love to brag about In-N-Out, which is known for, among other things, their &#147;Double Double&#148; burger and &#147;Animal Style&#148; options, which are prepared from fresh ingredients daily. Photo via facebook.com/innout Tudor's Biscuit World Nearest location to Louisville: Lexington You can find this biscuit sandwich chain all over West Virginia. Its menu includes "the Miner," which has bacon, potato and melted cheese; the "Thundering Herd," named for the Marshall University football team, which has&nbsp;sausage, potato, egg and cheese; and "the Politician," which is full of bologna. Photo via facebook.com/tudorsbiscuitworld Del Taco Nearest location to Louisville: Circleville, OH Del Taco has nearly 600 locations, and not one of them is in Louisville. It&#146;s too bad &#151; Del Taco&#146;s tortas, burritos, quesadillas and other Mexican options are too good to miss. Photo via facebook.com/deltaco
Click to View 20 slides
Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Should TikTok Be Banned? Congress Votes Wednesday Morning
By Aria Baci
Anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion legislation in Kentucky and Indiana's state legislature is putting higher education at risk for educators, families and students.
By Erica Rucker
Sherman Minton bridge
By Sydney Catinna
Literary LEO 2023!
By LEO Weekly

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe