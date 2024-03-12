Wawa Hoagies Will Go Head-To-Head With Publix Subs When New Stores Open, Including One In PRP

If you’ve ever heard someone from the East Coast talk about Wawa, you know that this is less of a convenience store and more of a quasi-religious experience.
All jokes aside, Wawa is the home of some seriously superior hoagies and— ask anyone from Pennsylvania or New Jersey— rest assured these are more than your average sub. At Wawa, you can expect fast, custom-made orders that are great grab-and-go options.
After announcing a number of future locations in the Kentuckiana region, Wawa has added an 8th location on Dixie Highway.
According to Metro Planning documents, plans were submitted to construct the newest addition in the former Logan's Restaurant property in Pleasure Ridge Park at Dixie Highway and Kurz Way.
This marks the 5th location planned for Louisville, which includes:
- 9650 Preston Crossing Blvd
- 7203 Apple Mill Dr
- 4213 Bardstown Rd
- 12415 Taylorsville Rd
- 5229 Dixie Hwy