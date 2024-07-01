  1. News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Water Main Break In Old Louisville Leaves Hole In The Ground

The damage appeared near West Kentucky Street sometime over the weekend

Jul 1, 2024 at 11:16 am
Louisville Water Company is working to fix the hole.
A water main break in Old Louisville has left a massive hole in the middle of the street.


According to the Louisville Water Company, sometime over the weekend from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, June 30, a water main broke, opening a gigantic hole in the middle of the West Kentucky Street.


Now, crews are hard at work repairing the roadway for drivers. The damage can be seen still at the intersection of West Kentucky and Fifth streets.


The Louisville Water Company said crews worked overnight to fix the water main break, with no water customers impacted.


Crews are still on scene working to restore the road.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
