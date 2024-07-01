Water Main Break In Old Louisville Leaves Hole In The Ground

A water main break in Old Louisville has left a massive hole in the middle of the street.

According to the Louisville Water Company, sometime over the weekend from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, June 30, a water main broke, opening a gigantic hole in the middle of the West Kentucky Street.

Now, crews are hard at work repairing the roadway for drivers. The damage can be seen still at the intersection of West Kentucky and Fifth streets.



The Louisville Water Company said crews worked overnight to fix the water main break, with no water customers impacted.

Crews are still on scene working to restore the road.