  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

US Department of Justice Appeals Dismissal Of Felonies Against 2 Officers In Breonna Taylor Raid

The charges would have carried the maximum penalty of life in prison

By
Sep 23, 2024 at 2:01 pm
A memorial for Breonna Taylor stands at Jefferson Square Park in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Derby Day, May 1, 2021.
A memorial for Breonna Taylor stands at Jefferson Square Park in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Derby Day, May 1, 2021. Carrie Cochran
Share on Nextdoor

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed notice to appeal a federal judge's decision to dismiss the most serious charges against two former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers involved in the fatal 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home.


On Friday, prosecutors submitted a two-page notice to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, seeking to challenge U.S. District Court Judge Charles Simpson's August 22 ruling. The filing did not include detailed arguments against Simpson’s decision.


Judge Simpson had dismissed two felony charges against former LMPD Detective Joshua Jaynes and Sgt. Kyle Meany. Both were accused of providing false information in the search warrant used during the raid that led to Taylor’s death. However, Simpson ruled that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, firing at police officers was the "legal cause" of her death, not the improper warrant.


The dismissed charges carried a maximum sentence of life in prison. When asked for comment on the appeal of the dismissed charges, the DOJ declined to comment.


Jaynes and Meany still face other federal charges, each carrying a sentence of up to 12 months.


In a prior statement, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said, “The appeal will extend the life of the case, but we will continue to fight until we get full justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Slideshow

The News You Need To Know This Week In Louisville (9/15-21)

The News You Need To Know This Week In Louisville (9/15-21)
2. Hotel Genevieve The First In Kentucky To Receive A Michelin KeyLouisville's Hotel Genevieve has become the first hotel in Kentucky to receive a Michelin Key, the hotel equivalent to the famed Michelin Star for restaurants. It is one of just 168 hotels across the United States to earn this recognition, awarded for exceptional service, design and guest experience. 3. A Convicted Pedophile’s Art Exhibit and Children's Book Pulled Amid Findings Of Sexual AbuseJason Lamar Thompson, also known by his artistic alias "Dafri," is facing significant backlash following revelations of his past criminal convictions as a pedophile. Thompson, who is listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for six counts of second-degree sexual abuse, will have both his book and art exhibit pulled after public outcry online showed his six sexual abuse charges against a 14-year-old. 4. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Signs Executive Order Banning Conversion TherapyKentucky Governor Andy Beshear has banned the use of conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ minors through an executive order. The move follows repeated attempts by the Republican-controlled legislature to block such a ban, with Beshear citing the need to protect vulnerable children from harmful practices. 5. State Rep. Daniel Grossberg, Banned From Strip Club, Offered Thousands For Sex From DancerKentucky State Rep. Daniel Grossberg has been permanently banned from a strip club in Louisville after inappropriately touching a dancer during a performance. Grossberg, a Democrat, is also accused of offering another dancer $5,000 for sex, which he has denied along with other misconduct allegations. Numerous Democrats, including Governor Andy Beshear, have called for his resignation as Grossberg faces investigations into his behavior. 6. Here’s What The FBI Said About The Spike In School Threats In KentuckyKentucky schools have experienced a concerning rise in threats this month, with at least five students facing felony charges for hoax threats. The FBI's Louisville office has remained actively involved, working alongside Kentucky police to investigate and address potential threats. "Hoax threats are not a joke and can have devastating consequences," the agency said in a statement. 7. Bar Expo Closes Its Doors After Five YearsExpo, a popular cocktail bar nestled along Louisville’s thriving Whiskey Row, has closed its doors after nearly five years of serving the community. The bar, located at 114 Main St., was known for its innovative approach to cocktails, including its signature drink, the Acid Cat Spirit Guide, which had become a local favorite.
Click to View 9 slides
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Beloved Downtown Louisville Bar Is Closing Its Doors After Five Years

By Caleb Stultz

Bar Expo is shuttering after half a decade.

James Graham Brown Foundation Awarded This Huge Grant To Support The Gateway On Broadway Housing Project

By Caleb Stultz

The $575,000 award will support the project aimed at helping those in West Louisville.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg Announces Over $1 Million For Homeless Initiatives

By Caleb Stultz

People lining up outside the St. John Center for Homeless Men in January of 2021.

United in Recovery and Reform: A Call for Change in Kentucky's Approach to Addiction

By Britney Allen Jones and John Bowman

United in Recovery and Reform: A Call for Change in Kentucky's Approach to Addiction

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe