Tickets For “Boo At The Louisville Zoo” Are Now On Sale

The Louisville Zoo’s “Boo at the Zoo” is back with its 43rd annual merry, and not so scary fun. Tickets are on sale now for the event at louisvillezoo.org/boo.

The event is a Louisville tradition, with festivities starting earlier than usual on Sept. 28, and running until Oct. 27.

Tickets are all-inclusive, with Boo at the Zoo admission, parking. Spooktacular Carousel, “not-so-itsy-bitsy” Spider House and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attraction all at one price.

Tickets for Boo at the Zoo are $13.50 for all non-members 3 and older, with tickets costing $7 for members 3 and older. Every admission ticket for kids 2 and under are free for this event. Ticket capacity is limited each night, so make sure you get your tickets earlier, as they are expected to sell out quickly for popular weekend nights.

Boo At The Zoo will include music, photo opportunities around every corner and, of course, a safe place to trick-or-treat for kids 11 and under. The zoo says guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags, but reusable treat bags will be available for purchase at the Zoo’s Gift Shop for $2 while supplies last.