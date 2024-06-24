The Pearl of Germantown Celebrates The Lesbian Life With Behind The Pink Door

On the last Thursday of every month, the Pearl of Germantown presents Behind the Pink Door. The only event in Louisville that sets its intentions to be a safe space for lesbians, it will be a high point of Pride season this year.

Come for the relaxed yet efficient service the Pearl of Germantown is known for and stay for the Sapphic vibes. DJ Slim Thicc will be spinning all night. The pop-up kitchen by Poco 502 includes burgers with such "if you know, you know" names as the U-Haul, the Cottage Core Girlie, and the Gold Star.

Although at its hot pink core, Behind the Pink Door is a celebration of the lesbian life, the Pearl of Germantown clarifies that queer people of any and all kinds are welcome — as are LGBTQ allies.

Behind the Pink Door

The Pearl of Germantown

1151 Goss Ave.

Last Thursday of every month

7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.