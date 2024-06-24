  1. News
The Pearl of Germantown Celebrates The Lesbian Life With Behind The Pink Door

The celebration of all things Sapphic also includes a pop-up kitchen.

By
Jun 24, 2024 at 1:06 pm
The Pearl of Germantown
On the last Thursday of every month, the Pearl of Germantown presents Behind the Pink Door. The only event in Louisville that sets its intentions to be a safe space for lesbians, it will be a high point of Pride season this year.

Come for the relaxed yet efficient service the Pearl of Germantown is known for and stay for the Sapphic vibes. DJ Slim Thicc will be spinning all night. The pop-up kitchen by Poco 502 includes burgers with such "if you know, you know" names as the U-Haul, the Cottage Core Girlie, and the Gold Star.

Although at its hot pink core, Behind the Pink Door is a celebration of the lesbian life, the Pearl of Germantown clarifies that queer people of any and all kinds are welcome — as are LGBTQ allies.

Behind the Pink Door
The Pearl of Germantown
1151 Goss Ave.

Last Thursday of every month
7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
