Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

The Louisville Pride Festival 2024 Line-Up Is Here And Fully Stacked With Acts You'll Love

The theme “Homecoming” is set for the Louisville Pride Festival for 2024

By
Jul 5, 2024 at 10:00 am
“Homecoming” is this year’s theme at the Louisville Pride Festival.
"Homecoming" is this year's theme at the Louisville Pride Festival.
The 2024 Louisville Pride Festival has announced its lineup of performers during the “Homecoming” festival, with many performances coming from artists from Kentucky.


Though Louisville just hosted the Kentuckiana Pride Festival, which broke the record for highest attendance ever, the pride celebrations continue with the “Louisville Pride Festival” later this year in September.


Festivities are set to kick off Sept. 14 on Bardstown Road between Longest Avenue and Grinstead Drive.


Here is the 2024 Louisville Pride Festival lineup:


  • Marzz: A Louisville native, Marzz is a rising R&B sensation known for their deeply emotive voice and compelling storytelling. With a sound that blends contemporary R&B with soul and pop, Marzz has quickly become a local favorite and is set to deliver a mesmerizing performance.
  • DJ Kim Sorise: Renowned for her eclectic style, DJ Kim Sorise mixes a wide range of genres, creating an unforgettable audio experience. Her dynamic sets have made her a staple in the Louisville music scene, promising festival-goers an exhilarating auditory journey.
  • DJ Warren Peace: Known for his infectious energy and seamless mixes, DJ Warren Peace has been a prominent figure in Louisville’s nightlife. His ability to blend different musical styles ensures a vibrant and engaging atmosphere.
  • Ahc (Annahelen Croce): An artist and producer from Louisville, Ahc brings a unique blend of house, hip-hop, and hyperpop. Her self-directed and edited music videos showcase her versatility and creative vision, making her a must-see act.
  • Jessica Leslie: A multi-talented singer and performer, Jessica Leslie captivates audiences with her powerful voice and stage presence. Her performances are both soulful and dynamic, adding a touch of elegance to the festival lineup.
  • The Daddy Sisters: Hailing from Bowling Green, The Daddy Sisters are known for their rock-infused sound and charismatic performances. Their music is a vibrant blend of rock and roll with a modern twist, promising a high-energy show.
  • School of Rock Louisville: This talented group of young musicians is known for their impressive covers and original songs. Their performances are a testament to the thriving local music education scene and showcase the next generation of musical talent.

“This year’s theme, ‘Homecoming,’ is a celebration of our journey together as a community. It’s about welcoming everyone to a place they belong, filled with love, acceptance, and pride. Each year, we aim to outdo ourselves, and 2024 will be no exception. We invite everyone to join us for a day of joy, music, unity, and health,” Executive Director of the Louisville Pride Foundation Ebony Cross said in a press release on Monday.


The one-day festival will start at 11 a.m. and end at 11 p.m.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
