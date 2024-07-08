The Flea Off Market Brings A Special Record And Music Gear Event To The Highlands

The Flea Off Market is hosting a special event on Saturday, July 13. Situated indoors in the air-conditioned gymnasium at the Highlands Community Campus in the Germantown neighborhood, the Flea Records and Gear Show will feature vendors selling vinyl albums, musical instruments, and gear alongside music-related collectibles, clothing, and ephemera. One hour of "early bird" shopping will begin at 11:00 a.m. for $10 admission, and then the event will be free from 12:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

The regularly scheduled Flea Off Market will at the same address. but outside, with more than 200 vendors, food trucks, and craft beers. After both markets close, the post-show party and live music performances begin at 7:00 p.m.

The free show will feature the Gram Parsons tribute band Luxury Liner, the neo-honky tonk Satchel's Pawn Shop, and singer-songwriter Kathryn Brooks.

The Flea Record and Gear Show

Highlands Community Campus

1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Saturday, July 13

11:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

