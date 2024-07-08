  1. News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

The Flea Off Market Brings A Special Record And Music Gear Event To The Highlands

The sales are going to be hot — but no worries, there will definitely be air conditioning.

By
Jul 8, 2024 at 2:28 pm
Cottonbro / Pexels
The Flea Off Market is hosting a special event on Saturday, July 13. Situated indoors in the air-conditioned gymnasium at the Highlands Community Campus in the Germantown neighborhood, the Flea Records and Gear Show will feature vendors selling vinyl albums, musical instruments, and gear alongside music-related collectibles, clothing, and ephemera. One hour of "early bird" shopping will begin at 11:00 a.m. for $10 admission, and then the event will be free from 12:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

The regularly scheduled Flea Off Market will at the same address. but outside, with more than 200 vendors, food trucks, and craft beers. After both markets close, the post-show party and live music performances begin at 7:00 p.m.

The free show will feature the Gram Parsons tribute band Luxury Liner, the neo-honky tonk Satchel's Pawn Shop, and singer-songwriter Kathryn Brooks.

The Flea Record and Gear Show
Highlands Community Campus
1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Saturday, July 13
11:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
