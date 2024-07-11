  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

The Deadline For JCPS Bus Stop Requests Is Almost Here

The deadline for parents is to make sure their child is picked up by a JCPS bus

By
Jul 11, 2024 at 1:26 pm
Bus drivers all over Louisville will be back on the roads when school starts in three weeks.
Bus drivers all over Louisville will be back on the roads when school starts in three weeks. Jefferson County Public Schools
Share on Nextdoor

School is almost back in session, which means parents who are still looking for ways to get their kids to school don’t have that much time left to request a pick up and drop off spot for their children.


The deadline for any new JCPS bus stop requests is coming soon. More specifically Monday, July 22 is the last day for any new bus stop requests through Jefferson County Public Schools.


According to JCPS, any addresses filed after the cutoff date will not be approved until after school starts on Thursday, Aug. 8.


JCPS recently took on 70 new drivers from the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) as a method of increasing routes and saving bus driver jobs. However, many magnet and traditional schools had their routes stripped via the Board of Education’s decision earlier this year.


If you would like to request an address to be included in the list of bus stops for JCPS, you can file a request here.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Flea Off Market Brings A Special Record And Music Gear Event To The Highlands

By Aria Baci

The Flea Off Market Brings A Special Record And Music Gear Event To The Highlands

Apple Launches Free Tech Camp For Kids In Louisville

By Caleb Stultz

Each child will make their own storybook at the Apple Camp.

New Study Will Focus On Toxic Waste Dump In Jefferson Memorial Forest

By Caleb Stultz

The waste that was dumped three decades ago will be looked at for ways to dispose of it.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe