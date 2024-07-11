The Deadline For JCPS Bus Stop Requests Is Almost Here

School is almost back in session, which means parents who are still looking for ways to get their kids to school don’t have that much time left to request a pick up and drop off spot for their children.

The deadline for any new JCPS bus stop requests is coming soon. More specifically Monday, July 22 is the last day for any new bus stop requests through Jefferson County Public Schools.

According to JCPS, any addresses filed after the cutoff date will not be approved until after school starts on Thursday, Aug. 8.

JCPS recently took on 70 new drivers from the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) as a method of increasing routes and saving bus driver jobs. However, many magnet and traditional schools had their routes stripped via the Board of Education’s decision earlier this year.

If you would like to request an address to be included in the list of bus stops for JCPS, you can file a request here.