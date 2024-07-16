The 120th Kentucky State Fair Is Looking For Temporary Workers

The Kentucky State Fair is just around the corner, and with it comes a slew of new jobs available temporarily for workers to take advantage of. There are currently still hundreds of jobs open to the public during this busy time.



The 120th State Fair is less than 30 days away, and starting Monday, July 15, the fair will be conducting walk-in interviews Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of this month on Friday, July 26. If successful, applicants could be offered a job on the spot.



Positions at the fair range from $12.50 to $13.50 per hour, with overtime on the table. Currently, Kentucky Venues, which owns and operates the Kentucky State Fair, is looking for temporary workers at Gates and Admissions, Guest Services, Checkpoint Security, Ushers and Ground Crew.



No experience is necessary. However, applicants must be 18 years old and be able to stand for long periods of time inside and outside.



Applicants can visit the state fair website to apply, with applications considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. They can also walk in through Gate 1 or 6 of the Kentucky Exposition Center and park in Lot J to do a walk-in interview.



However, applicants will need two forms of identification: one with a photo and their social security card. They should also plan to bring their bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit.