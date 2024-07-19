TARC Looking For Public Involvement In Its Latest Transit Project

The Transit Authority of River City is formally launching TARC 2025 in July, which is a planning process to determine what the public transit system in Louisville will look like in the coming years.

click to enlarge Transit Authority of River City A roadmap of TARC 2025.

With financial challenges that forced TARC to eliminate routes and cut over 70 jobs, TARC says it is proactively trying to address even more financial woes forecasted in the future to “create a reliable and effective transit system.”

“We’re ready to get TARC 2025 off the ground,” said TARC Executive Director Ozzy Gibson in a release. “TARC is facing serious financial challenges and a looming deficit that has to be addressed. This is the chance for our community to join in on that conversation and let us know what’s important to them and what TARC should prioritize as we move this forward.”

TARC 2025 is looking to the community in Louisville to find the best ways it can serve the community’s needs, all while reigning in spending over the next five to 10 years, according to a press release from TARC. The first public input meeting will be on Tuesday, July 30, where three concepts will be discussed and reviewed.