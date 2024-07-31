  1. News
Solarize Louisville Gets Extended, Deadline Pushed Forward Into August

The new deadline will give many households time to get solar in their homes

By
Jul 31, 2024 at 12:44 pm
One of many homes that has installed solar panels in Louisville.
One of many homes that has installed solar panels in Louisville. Louisville Sustainability Council
Solarize Louisville is being extended, giving families time to get solar panels installed on their homes and cut down on energy consumption and costs.


Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) announced the extension of the program on Tuesday, July 30, providing a new deadline for those who want to sign up.


“The decision to extend the Solarize Louisville deadline to apply is a direct response to the community’s enthusiasm for the opportunity to invest in renewable energy and reduce their utility costs,” said Mayor Greenberg in a statement, “Now is the time to invest in a sustainable future, starting with your home!”


The new deadline to sign up for the Solarize Louisville program is now Sunday, Aug. 18.


This new deadline, according to the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability, will allow for more homes to take advantage of the benefits of solar power, including lowering costs of electricity and less consumption of energy.


The Solarize Louisville program offers households in Jefferson County and seven other counties surrounding it to go solar by connecting participants who sign up with vetted solar installers, as to avoid misleading solar advertising and scammers.


So far, over 180 participants have signed up for the program and are powering their homes with solar energy.


“I saw the Solarize Louisville program on TV news and took advantage of it,” stated Sharene Camp, a Solarize Louisville participant whose home has been powered by solar through the program for three years, “It has been one of the best investments I’ve made. My [utility] bill has been cut by more than 50%.”


You can sign up to solarize your home here.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
