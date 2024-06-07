SOAPBOX: WHERE WE KNOW WHAT YOU’RE THINKING



Forget About It, Trump



Former president Trump, you had four years to lead the United States and failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign policy or domestic policy, you did not protected the United States as commander-in-chief. We the American people have finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent business leader into the Oval Office. Especially one who had everything handed to them. Quality of life is not a business decision, sir. But rather, it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who cannot help themselves. This is why government exists. Now comes the jury’s decision making you a convicted felon. Have you no shame and decency sir? As was said about former president Richard Nixon, jail to the chief. All you do is complain and moan about what others have done to you. However, by all accounts you put yourself in precarious situations and are now facing the consequences. MAGA has become a dog whistle for NAZI. Your followers would have made great “Brown Shirts” in Hitler’s Germany. They demonstrated their loyalty to you on January 6, 2021. An event you instigated. Many now prefer the “old man” over the felon. —JOE BIALEK



Yeah, we're not fans either.





TL;DR



Erica, You have proven yourself to be a total embarrassment to all editors of real newspapers. Your recent diatribe against Donald Trump shows your utter lack of facts and by extension -- INTELLIGENCE !! It is your Constitutional right to espouse any view you have, as your Freedom of Speech, but someone as old as you, should have long since noticed that all the big issues we debate about before elections have very little if any impact on the daily lives of most folks that are busy just trying to pay their bills & raise their children. What most affects all of our daily lives is the economy. It is inarguably the thing that causes many to have to decide between paying all their utility bills and eating. YOU, Erica were so much better off in that regard during Trump's Presidency than you are under Biden's that you are either oblivious or an idiot. Groceries were radically cheaper under Trump. Housing was affordable under Trump. Gasoline was $1.85 a gallon when trump left Office. Utility Bills were cheaper. Government statistics just put out yesterday from BIDEN'S regime states that all costs are 20% higher (at least).



You can hate Trump all you want, but he was an excellent President --- HIGHEST BLACK EMPLOYMENT EVER !! -- HIGHEST LATINO EMPLOYMENT EVER !! -- He personally, in his many businesses employs MORE WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP POSITIONS than men -- BEST ECONOMY IN 70 YEARS !! AND the payments that he made to Stormy Daniels are regularly done by many, AND ARE NOT EVEN AGAINST THE LAW, LET ALONE FELONIES -- which you will see when the Appeals Court overturns those reprehensibly politically motivated convictions !!



Is Trump rough talking ? Sure, so is every single New Yorker if you go up and visit there, BUT if your litmus test for a good President is polite mannerly talking, Barack Obama was all that. Didn't make him a Good President though, given that his economy was about the same as Biden's. It stunk He was the first to bring us gasoline over $4.00 a gallon, and Biden is the 2nd. Obama also provably lied on EVERY FEATURE OF OBAMACARE !! He assured us it would be cheaper (Everybody's rates went up). He promised that we could all keep OUR Doctors (NOBODY but rich people were allowed to keep their Doctors), etc., etc., etc.



BIDEN was pronounced ONE YEAR BEFORE THE ELECTION with EARLY STAGE DIMENTIA (which obviously should preclude anyone from being able to run for dogcatcher let alone the most powerful job on the planet) !! YOU AND YOUR ILK WERE SUCH IMBECILES THAT YOU VOTED FOR THAT just because you dislike the President that brought us the best economy in 70 years ?????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !! That alone proves you are NOT mentally capable of crossing the street alone, let alone edit a legitimate newspaper. POOR LEO !! John Yarmuth will be turning over in his grave !!—James Angle



First, we're not reading all of this but we do know that our Founder is still above ground so no need for him to turn underground. We'll meet him on any dance floor and celebrate the platform for independent voices he gave us.