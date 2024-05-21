Sherman Minton Bridge To Remain Closed Until Friday

The Sherman Minton bridge’s reopening has been delayed until Friday, May 24, officials say. The Sherman Minton Renewal team delayed the reopening of the I-64 eastbound lanes due to “required maintenance of traffic adjustments” according to a release from officials .

“We regret any inconvenience to drivers caused by the delay of the reopening,” stated Danny Corbin, Indiana Department of Transportation Project Manager in a release to LEO Weekly. “Crews are working to open the single lane as soon as possible.”

A single eastbound lane will remain open as work continues on the bridge. That lane will stay open until 5 a.m. on Friday, May 24. To allow for additional concrete work on the Sherman Minton.

Once the remaining two lanes are opened Friday morning, three open lanes will be provided for eastbound traffic through the Memorial Day weekend.

The six-lane bridge was opened in 1962 to carry over 70,000 drivers every day from Louisville to New Albany and back.