Sherman Minton Bridge To Remain Closed Until Friday

The bridge currently has only one lane open on the eastbound lanes

By
May 21, 2024 at 10:50 am
The bridge’s lanes are still closed for concrete work until Friday, officials say.
The bridge’s lanes are still closed for concrete work until Friday, officials say. LEO Weekly Archive
The Sherman Minton bridge’s reopening has been delayed until Friday, May 24, officials say. The Sherman Minton Renewal team delayed the reopening of the I-64 eastbound lanes due to “required maintenance of traffic adjustments” according to a release from officials.


“We regret any inconvenience to drivers caused by the delay of the reopening,” stated Danny Corbin, Indiana Department of Transportation Project Manager in a release to LEO Weekly. “Crews are working to open the single lane as soon as possible.”


A single eastbound lane will remain open as work continues on the bridge. That lane will stay open until 5 a.m. on Friday, May 24. To allow for additional concrete work on the Sherman Minton.


Once the remaining two lanes are opened Friday morning, three open lanes will be provided for eastbound traffic through the Memorial Day weekend.


The six-lane bridge was opened in 1962 to carry over 70,000 drivers every day from Louisville to New Albany and back.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
