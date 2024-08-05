See What’s New At The Jtown Gaslight Festival This Year

Jeffersontown is hosting its 55th Gaslight Festival this year with some long-time favorites and some new features that could bring more people to the event.

This year, the Gaslight Festival is opening a new food court, that will offer more options and available seating for new festival goers. For those interested, it is located behind the Third Turn at the festival.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, during Shop Eat Jtown Day, many restaurants and shops will offer specials with “55,” in honor of the festival’s 55th anniversary.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be emergency and utility vehicles during Explore a Truck, where kids can enter in and explore these vehicles inside and out.

And also on Saturday, the Jtown Farmer’s Market will be moving to Gaslight Square on Taylorsville Rd. to become part of the showcase from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“As the Gaslight Festival grows we want more people to be able to participate and enjoy the family friendly traditions, and we are laser focused on making sure each experience is fun, entertaining and a positive reflection of our community,” said Deana Karem, president and CEO of the Jeffersontown Chamber in a statement. “In the past, these events were held on the same day as another popular Gaslight celebration. Adding one more day to the celebration gives everyone an opportunity to participate in their favorite event.”

There will be 14 events spanning nine days during this year’s Gaslight Festival, including the annual Gaslight Festival 5k and Gaslight Festival Balloon Glow, plus the motorcycle rally and the annual car show for fans of the classics.

“The Gaslight Festival is our city’s time to celebrate the many assets we offer in our community,” said Carol Pike, Mayor of the city of Jeffersontown in an email to LEO Weekly. “We are excited to host this annual tradition and showcase our businesses, parks, and vibrant downtown square.”