Renshoku Ramen To Host A Fundraiser After Fire Destroyed Its Louisville Storefront

Renshoku Ramen has announced a benefit to help raise money for its staff while its store is still being prepared after a fire closed down the store in June.

The benefit is set to be held at DiFabios Casapela, an Italian restaurant located at 2311 Frankfort Avenue. While the crew at DiFabios steps out for the night, Renshoku will be using the restaurant’s space to bring back it’s citywide-famous ramen and other menu favorites for hungry fans.

There will be no reservations for these visits to DiFabio’s from Renshoku, as the ramen restaurant is trying to raise as much money as possible to support its staff, according to a post on Instagram. There is no set menu yet, but Renshoku said it will announce one “soon.”

Here are the following days that Renshoku will be at DiFabio’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Tuesday, July 9

Wednesday, July 10

Drink specials will still be available for DiFabio’s fans, but the food served during these times will come straight from the Renshoku menu.