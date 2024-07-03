  1. News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Renshoku Ramen To Host A Fundraiser After Fire Destroyed Its Louisville Storefront

The fundraiser will include Renshoku favorites and more

Jul 3, 2024 at 11:45 am
The fundraiser will be held at DiFabio’s Casapela.
Renshoku Ramen has announced a benefit to help raise money for its staff while its store is still being prepared after a fire closed down the store in June.


The benefit is set to be held at DiFabios Casapela, an Italian restaurant located at 2311 Frankfort Avenue. While the crew at DiFabios steps out for the night, Renshoku will be using the restaurant’s space to bring back it’s citywide-famous ramen and other menu favorites for hungry fans.


There will be no reservations for these visits to DiFabio’s from Renshoku, as the ramen restaurant is trying to raise as much money as possible to support its staff, according to a post on Instagram. There is no set menu yet, but Renshoku said it will announce one “soon.”


Here are the following days that Renshoku will be at DiFabio’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

  • Friday, July 5
  • Saturday, July 6
  • Tuesday, July 9
  • Wednesday, July 10

Drink specials will still be available for DiFabio’s fans, but the food served during these times will come straight from the Renshoku menu.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
