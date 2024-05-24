  1. News
Planet Fitness Summer Pass: Everything You Need To Know About The Free Workouts

The nationwide workout initiative returns for its fourth year.

May 24, 2024 at 6:40 pm
High school students looking to get swole or just get moving over the summer look no further. Planet Fitness is offering teens between 14 and 19 years old to work out for free all summer long.

Louisville-area teens can visit any one of 14 Planet Fitness locations in Kentuckiana — or any one of 2,455 Planet Fitness locations across the country — to participate in the High School Summer Pass program.

Launched in 2019, and postponed for two years during the social distancing required by COVID-19 pandemic, the program came back strong in 2022, when more than 3.5 million teens signed up at Planet Fitness nationwide and registered more than 17 million workouts.

Exercise is important for both physical and mental health, not only during teen years, but throughout our lives. In the Summer Pass program, high school students can get support from skilled trainers on effective exercises for teens and how to safely start and finish a workout. The program encourages teens to ask questions, set smart goals, and to go at their own pace with friends whenever possible.

High School Summer Pass memberships will be available in-person and online at Planet Fitness on June 1. Members younger than 18 years old are required to register with a parent or guardian.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
