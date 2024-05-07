  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News

PGA In Louisville: What To Know Before You Go

Here is everything you need before the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club

By
May 7, 2024 at 4:13 pm
Here are some tips you need to know before the PGA tournament this weekend.
Here are some tips you need to know before the PGA tournament this weekend. PGA
Share on Nextdoor

The PGA Championship is just around the corner at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. With excitement building for the championship, there are also questions about what to bring, where to go and who to watch out for during the event. It recently put out a Spectator Guide to help fans navigate the tournament this weekend.


Before you head to the championship, PGA suggests you download the PGA Championships App, which is the digital home of the tournament, and includes important features including the ability to access and manage your tickets, an onsite map with real-time player locations throughout the tournament plus real-time scoring, stats and tee times, with shot-by-shot details for every player on the field.


And just before you head over to the course, PGA says there are quite a few items you need to leave at home, including:

  • All backpacks and drawstring bags
  • Computers, laptops, and radios
  • Banners or signs
  • Sporting equipment like golf clubs
  • Alcoholic beverages

For all items not allowed at the tournament, check here.

Complimentary parking is located at the Kentucky Exposition Center through th Main Gate, Gate 6 and Gate 7, with the PGA adding in a press release that carpooling is highly encouraged.


And here are a few items the PGA suggests you bring from home for the tournament this weekend:
  • Jacket and/or layered outerwear piece
  • Comfortable walking shoes
  • Portable phone charger
  • Personal sunscreen
  • Nursing mothers may bring necessary equipment on-site. Storage and refrigeration are available at the Medical Stations at Hole 1 fairway and Hole 10 tee.

The Grand Opening Hours for the tournament are from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Racing Louisville To Host The Women’s Cup For Third Time Ever

By Caleb Stultz

The Women’s Cup returns to Louisville for the third time ever.

JCPS Board Votes To Change School Start Times For Over 40 Schools

By Caleb Stultz

Over 40 schools will have to change their start times starting this school year.

Derby Star Sierra Leone Raced To Support The Backside Community

By Aria Baci

Brook T. Smith with Sierra Leone

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe