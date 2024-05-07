PGA In Louisville: What To Know Before You Go

The PGA Championship is just around the corner at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. With excitement building for the championship, there are also questions about what to bring, where to go and who to watch out for during the event. It recently put out a Spectator Guide to help fans navigate the tournament this weekend.

Before you head to the championship, PGA suggests you download the PGA Championships App, which is the digital home of the tournament, and includes important features including the ability to access and manage your tickets, an onsite map with real-time player locations throughout the tournament plus real-time scoring, stats and tee times, with shot-by-shot details for every player on the field.

And just before you head over to the course, PGA says there are quite a few items you need to leave at home, including: