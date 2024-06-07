Over 400,000 Kentucky Voters Have Been Removed From Voter Rolls Since 2020

Over 400,000 voters have been removed from voter rolls since 2020 when Secretary of State Michael Adams has taken office. Of those, over 223,000 were “Dead Voters” who have been dead but were never taken off the roll.

Since registration opened in May, more voters have been removed than added. Kentucky saw 5,723 removed from the rolls, with 5,496 added since opening.

“While Kentucky is being celebrated nationally for expanding voter access, let’s also take pride that in our Commonwealth we have election integrity,” Adams said.

Of the 5,723 voters removed, 4,819 were deceased, 451 had moved out of state, 350 were convicted of felonies, 61 were adjudged mentally incompetent, 24 were duplicate registrations, and 18 voluntarily deregistered.

