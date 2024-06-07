  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News

Over 400,000 Kentucky Voters Have Been Removed From Voter Rolls Since 2020

More than 223,000 were considered dead voters

By
Jun 7, 2024 at 1:35 pm
Kentucky has removed over 400,000 registered voters since Secretary of State Michael Adams has taken office.
Kentucky has removed over 400,000 registered voters since Secretary of State Michael Adams has taken office. LEO Weekly Archive
Share on Nextdoor

Over 400,000 voters have been removed from voter rolls since 2020 when Secretary of State Michael Adams has taken office. Of those, over 223,000 were “Dead Voters” who have been dead but were never taken off the roll.


Since registration opened in May, more voters have been removed than added. Kentucky saw 5,723 removed from the rolls, with 5,496 added since opening.


“While Kentucky is being celebrated nationally for expanding voter access, let’s also take pride that in our Commonwealth we have election integrity,” Adams said.


Of the 5,723 voters removed, 4,819 were deceased, 451 had moved out of state, 350 were convicted of felonies, 61 were adjudged mentally incompetent, 24 were duplicate registrations, and 18 voluntarily deregistered.


Click here to find the breakdown of voter registration since May.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Wawa Officially Breaks Ground On New Louisville Store This Week

By Erica Rucker

Wawa is coming soon!

A New Music Event Is Set To Kick Off Summer At Waterfront Park

By Aria Baci

A New Music Event Is Set To Kick Off Summer At Waterfront Park

Why Louisville Needs A Metro Budget That Puts People Over Profit

By VOCAL-KY

Louisville Metro Council

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe