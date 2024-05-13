Nouvelle Welcomes Wine Lovers To The Garden Jazz Series

Nouvelle wine bar and bottle shop is hosting free live jazz music in their garden this summer. The NuLu bar curates a diverse menu of wines from distinctive producers as well as artisanal cocktails and small plates. And on Friday and Saturday evenings in May and June, they will also host live jazz duos in their outdoor space.

Owner John Grisanti is not only a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, but also the only holder of a Champagne Master Level Certification in Kentucky. Sip a glass or share a bottle from the champagne menu and vibe to the sounds of local jazz music.





Nouvelle is an adult space, so guests have to 21 years old or older. Babies and children are not allowed, even in the outdoor garden area. The live music is free and Nouvelle asks all guest to order drinks while they listen.

Confirmed performances in the series are:

Friday, May 17

8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.

Carly Johnson and Craig Wagner Jazz Duo



Saturday, May 18

8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.

Kiana Del Jazz Duo



Friday, May 24

8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.

Gabe Evens



Saturday, May 25

8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.

Carly Johnson and Winton Reynolds Jazz Duo



Friday, May 31

8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.

Craig Wagner and Doug Elmore Jazz Duo



Saturday, June 1

8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.

Dave Clark Jazz Duo

