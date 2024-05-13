  1. News
Nouvelle Welcomes Wine Lovers To The Garden Jazz Series

Warm weather weekends will be musical in Nulu wine bar.

By
May 13, 2024 at 2:30 pm
Nouvelle wine bar and bottle shop is hosting free live jazz music in their garden this summer. The NuLu bar curates a diverse menu of wines from distinctive producers as well as artisanal cocktails and small plates. And on Friday and Saturday evenings in May and June, they will also host live jazz duos in their outdoor space.

Owner John Grisanti is not only a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, but also the only holder of a Champagne Master Level Certification in Kentucky. Sip a glass or share a bottle from the champagne menu and vibe to the sounds of local jazz music.

Nouvelle is an adult space, so guests have to 21 years old or older. Babies and children are not allowed, even in the outdoor garden area. The live music is free and Nouvelle asks all guest to order drinks while they listen.

Confirmed performances in the series are:

Friday, May 17
8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.
Carly Johnson and Craig Wagner Jazz Duo

Saturday, May 18
8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.
Kiana Del Jazz Duo

Friday, May 24
8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.
Gabe Evens

Saturday, May 25
8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.
Carly Johnson and Winton Reynolds Jazz Duo

Friday, May 31
8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.
Craig Wagner and Doug Elmore Jazz Duo

Saturday, June 1
8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.
Dave Clark Jazz Duo

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
